WHO: This briefing, hosted by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), is open to lawmakers, congressional staffers, members of the media, and anyone interested in gaining background on current financial aid programs – as outlined in NASFAA’s newly updated National Student Aid Profile: Overview of 2017 Federal Programs.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, ET

WHERE: Room 2261, Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

WHAT: It’s more important than ever for students to have access to strong federal financial aid programs, as data from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) show that the number of students applying for federal financial assistance rose from around 14 million in 2006-2007 to over 19.8 million in 2015-2016, a 29 percent increase over nine years. NASFAA invites you to our in-person briefing and educational session on current financial aid programs, as outlined in our updated National Student Aid Profile: Overview of 2017 Federal Programs.

Attendees will receive printed copies of the 2017 National Student Aid Profile; this booklet will serve as your timely reference for all things related to the federal student aid programs. Please check out the 2016 edition of the National Student Aid Profile as a preview of what’s to come: http://www.nasfaa.org/profile.

The event will open with NASFAA’s Policy and Federal Relations staff providing background on the federal student aid programs, before a panel of higher education experts share their perspectives on the future of those programs.

The panelists include:



Patricia A. Scott, Assistant Vice President, Student Financial Assistance and Education, University of Maryland, Baltimore

Carrie Warick, Director of Policy and Advocacy, National College Access Network

Jamey Rorison, Ph.D., Director of Research and Policy, Institute for Higher Education Policy

To attend, please pre-register by Monday, July 24, at the following link: http://nasfaa.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_864rqsHyaxczrcp or email NASFAA Director of Communications Erin Powers at powerse(at)nasfaa(dot)org.

