Ban-Koe Companies and TopDogHR Announce Partnership

Ban-Koe Companies is pleased to announce the addition of TopDogHR as their strategic provider of Background Screening and Substance Abuse Testing for the vIDix HR product.

“vIDix HR is a strong human resources program that has met with a great deal of success,” states Richard Metcalf, Sr. Director of Sales for OEM and Partners at Ban-Koe Companies. “To strengthen our leading position in the HR world, Ban-Koe has partnered with experts in various fields to provide the utmost quality of product and service for our client and distributor networks. The TopDogHR team brings the highest level of customer service and professionalism with solutions that complement our vIDix products.”

“With Background Screening provided by TopDogHR, you can choose from a variety of background check packages or create a customized package that best meets your needs,” says Lauren Meehan, CEO of TopDogHR. “Packages can include National Criminal Database Search, National Sex Offender Search, Global Homeland Security Search, Federal Criminal Search, County Criminal Record Search, Social Security Number validation, Educational Verification, Employment Verification, Driver’s License History, Consumer Credit History, and Substance Abuse Screening. Lauren adds that their HR Support Center provides additional options such as HR training videos, HR policies, infographics, a law library, and more!”

Modern businesses operate in highly competitive, complex, and dynamic global environments. Organizations must be able to easily, thoroughly, and accurately understand their global workforce in order to make quick and meaningful business decisions so that they can rise above their competition.

vIDix HR is designed to increase productivity by automating and organizing human capital information by bringing together solutions that provide our customers and distributors with highly efficient tools and services offered by the experts in their respective fields. No one can be THE expert in all fields, but we can bring you the experts in each field in a single online workforce management solution… vIDix HR!

Ban-Koe Companies has been involved with Workforce Management Platforms for more than 36 years and is an industry leader in providing Solutions built on the concept of utilizing all modern technologies available to improve efficiency within the workflows of your business. Ban-Koe remains the leading provider of standalone-integrated programs that include and extend beyond human capital workforce management. For more information visit: http://www.bankoe.com. For distribution opportunities contact Richard Metcalf 612-900-4717 or richard.metcalf(at)BanKoe(dot)com.

TopDogHR is a division of Background Information, Inc. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL, Background Information, Inc. has provided superior technology and services to the HR industry for over 16 years. For more information do not hesitate to contact the friendly and knowledgeable TopDogHR team at 800-975-6210 or http://www.topdoghr.com.