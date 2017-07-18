Vi Honored as one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona

Vi is an organization that believes in reinvestment—in its communities and employee development—with the goal of creating an inspiring and fulfilling work environment for every team member. We have a culture of caring and our employees give their best performance every day.

Vi at Silverstone earned a spot on the 2017 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona list. Vi prides itself on providing employees meaningful opportunities to learn and grow through the Company’s award-winning training and development programs. Vi ranked number 16 out of 100 Arizona employers and also received honorable mention for the publications “Spirit” award. The Top Companies to Work for in Arizona is sponsored by azcentral.com and its parent company, Republic Media.

Operating 10 continuing care retirement communities in attractive locations across the country, Vi has been recognized by Chief Learning Officer Magazine and Training Magazine as a top employer for training for seven consecutive years. The benefits of Vi’s focus on employee development has resulted in high levels of employee engagement, employee retention and resident satisfaction scores.

Participating companies completed a two-part assessment process, which was conducted by the independent research firm Best Companies Group (BCG). The first section included an employee questionnaire to glean information about benefits, human resources policies, and fun activities for employees.

The second section consisted of an extensive employee engagement and satisfaction survey. It measured the quality of the employee experience in the areas of leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training, development and resources, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

Executive Direction of Vi at Silverstone Jill Wolverton was rightly proud of her team, saying, “It is a great honor to be recognized as a Top Place to Work, but it is even better that I get to work with such great people. Our mission of serving older adults along with our core values of integrity, compassion, and excellence shine through everything we do. We have a culture of caring and our employees give their best performance every day.”

The 100 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards ceremony at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and will be featured in a special supplement in the July 2, 2017, issue of The Arizona Republic, as well as online at topcompanies.azcentral.com and http://www.BestCompaniesAZ.com.

