Travel + Leisure announced the winners of its annual World’s Best Awards, presenting six Two Roads Hospitality properties with the coveted distinction in their regions, as well as recognizing both Alila Hotels & Resorts and Thompson Hotels as the fourth and fourteenth best hotel brands in the world, respectively.

Thompson Seattle was dubbed the fifth best city hotel in the continental United States, while Thompson Chicago was featured as the third best hotel in the Windy City and The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel, was named sixth in New York. The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, A Destination Hotel in Kirkland, Washington made the list as the sixth best resort hotel in the west, while the Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes was named one of the top 10 resort hotels in California. The Chicago Athletic Association also received top honors in Chicago, ranked as the fourth best hotel in the city.

“To be recognized across multiple brands by Travel + Leisure readers is an indication of our dedication to providing elevated guest service, innovative design and locally-inspired experiences that appeal to travelers across the globe,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. “This has been a milestone year for our portfolio with exciting openings and new developments, and we look forward to continuing on this journey with our guests.”

Alila Hotels & Resorts was named as the fourth top hotel brand by Travel + Leisure readers. The Singapore-based hospitality company combines innovative design and luxury in unrivaled settings, providing a destination experience that immerses travelers in the local culture. Featured as #14 on the same list, Thompson Hotels offers sophisticated luxury to its discerning clientele with international lifestyle hotels and resort destinations across North America.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is an annual survey that allows readers to vote on their favorite travel destinations, hotels, resorts, cruise lines and more. The complete list of winners can be viewed at http://www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest and will appear in the August issue of the publication.

Created in September 2016, Two Roads Hospitality is an international lifestyle company encompassing an unrivaled collection of distinctive properties, passionate people, and remarkable experiences around the globe. The company is named for the newly-merged Commune and Destination Hotels, bringing together over 40 years of combined expertise exclusively dedicated to the boutique and lifestyle space. Comprised of Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels, tommie and Alila Hotels & Resorts, the company is the leading operator of independent hotels with more than 95 properties in eight countries and growing, also boasting an extensive roster of award-winning restaurants and bars, stunning vacation residences, world-class golf courses, and indigenous spa and wellness offerings.