“As industry leaders, we are challenged to innovate new ways to personalize our couples’ destination wedding experiences. We are excited to rise to that challenge by partnering with forward-thinking companies like Songfinch.”

In response to the growing demand by millennial brides and grooms for bespoke wedding experiences, industry leader Destination Weddings Travel Group is partnering with personalized gifting company Songfinch to bring their couples’ stories to life through custom love songs.

“Modern couples prioritize the ability to tailor their celebration,” shares Destination Weddings Travel Group CEO John Walsh. “We are committed to making innovative offerings such as Songfinch easily accessible to customers eager to enhance their destination wedding experience.”

Custom love songs are ideal for personalizing the traditional musical highlights of the wedding day from the ceremony processional to their first dance as newlyweds. Couples will use the convenient online interface to browse other couples’ love songs for inspiration, share details about their own love story and give input to help shape their own custom song. After contributing their favorite memories, musical genres and more, a professional Songfinch songwriter will craft original lyrics and a unique melody.

Walsh continues, “As industry leaders, we are challenged to innovate new ways to personalize our couples’ destination wedding experiences. We are excited to rise to that challenge by partnering with forward-thinking companies like Songfinch.”



Celebration Travel Group

Celebration Travel Group represents a number of award-winning tourism brands, including Destination Weddings Travel Group, with the common goal of creating destination celebrations worldwide. From dream weddings and romantic honeymoons to memorable anniversaries, luxury escapes and all-inclusive vacations, we pair the value of exclusive offers and savings with the convenience of complimentary expert planning services. Destination Weddings Travel Group publishes Get Married Away, which highlights the latest in destination wedding planning tips and news along with real wedding features.

For more information, visit http://celebrationtravelgroup.com/