Kids Week Returns to Southland Mall for Year Eight

“Southland is delighted to present its eighth annual ‘Kids Week’ event,” said Maggie Anzardo, marketing director at Southland Mall.

The festivities kick off on Center Court Monday, July 24th with Miami Children’s Museum’s interactive program based on their latest exhibit ‘Dino Island’, from 12-4 pm. Also on Monday, the Miami HEAT will be giving away tickets to their pre-season games in October. Other highlights include a wing eating contest on Thursday, July 27th at 5:30 pm, courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings, line dancing on Friday, July 28th with the fabulous ‘Belles and Outlaws’ at 6 pm, capped with the grand finale on Saturday, July 29th from 1-3 pm, with the return of the Marlins Street Team, with plenty of prize giveaways and games for the little ones.

“Southland is delighted to present its eighth annual ‘Kids Week’ event,” said Maggie Anzardo, marketing director at Southland Mall. “This family friendly event has become a signature event at the center and is held every summer at Southland”. Rounding out the summer fun, is the ‘Summer Movie Express’ from Regal Cinemas, featuring selected $1 movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through August 9th, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Will Rogers Institute.

About Southland Mall

Southland Mall, located in South Miami-Dade County, Florida, the densest, most populous county in the southeastern portion of the state of Florida, has over 1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and SW 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 and 12, and is the only enclosed regional mall servicing South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys. Southland houses over 100 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Plex Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court. For more information about Southland Mall, go to http://www.mysouthlandmall.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @solandmall, or on Snapchat at southlandmall,‘Like’ us on Facebook, or call (305) 235-8880.

About Gumberg Asset Management Corp.

Gumberg Asset Management Corp., a diversified real estate retail organization with a tradition of uncompromising integrity and unbeatable performance is the manager of Southland Mall. For further information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.gumberg.com.