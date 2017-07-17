Business School in the Palm of Your Hand

Business school can be expensive and it can be a significant hardship (if not impossible) for working adults to take time off to jump start their careers. Recently, Jon Steinberg, CEO of Cheddar, and Karl McDonnell, CEO of Strayer Education, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss some alternative options for prospective students.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/QxkVFzfFxTo

Online MBA programs are providing aspiring students with a flexible, more affordable alternative to traditional classroom-based courses. Taking it a step further, Strayer University is now offering a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA in collaboration with Cheddar, a new video media company, that can be completed entirely on your smartphone using Facebook as a virtual classroom. The program is geared towards digital leaders, decision makers and trendsetters.

The Digital Entrepreneurship MBA is a partnership between two disruptor CEOs --Jon Steinberg, who grew Buzzfeed’s team 3,000% while President and COO and who now heads Cheddar, a post-cable video media company focusing on business for millennials; and Karl McDonnell -- CEO of Strayer Education, who is disrupting traditional forms of education via breakthrough, innovative programs at Strayer University.

Courses will be offered in the context of Strayer’s current Master of Business Administration curriculum. The nine core classes of Strayer’s existing MBA will be infused with material related to digital entrepreneurship and will feature Cheddar’s insights into the field. Students will take the three additional digital entrepreneurship-specific courses to earn the MBA with a concentration in digital entrepreneurship. Students also have the option of taking just one of the new digital entrepreneurship courses as part of Strayer’s regular, 10-course MBA.

For more information, please visit http://digitalmba.strayer.edu/

About Jon Steinberg:

Jon Steinberg is the founder and CEO of Cheddar, a new video media company sitting at the intersection of business news and culture. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of DailyMail.com North America. He joined DailyMail.com from BuzzFeed where he was President & Chief Operating Officer, responsible for business management, company operations, finance, and social advertising operations. Under his leadership, BuzzFeed became a global and profitable social advertising business working with over half of the top 100 brands. He grew the company from 15 employees to over 500. In 2012, Steinberg was named one of AdAge's Media Mavens. Steinberg is a graduate of Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About Karl McDonnell:

As CEO of Strayer Education, Inc., Karl McDonnell is an outspoken voice in the education community. He has previously addressed audiences at Columbia University’s E-Learning in the Workplace conference, Front End of Innovation gathering of industry disruptors in Boston, and a host of other innovation-based arenas. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, CNN Money, Forbes, Fortune, on CNBC, and a host of other outlets discussing the future of education. Karl joined Strayer Education in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer before taking on the larger role of CEO in May of 2013.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.