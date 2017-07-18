Partnering with one of the largest and most trusted data management platforms validates the robust platform we have built to activate and measure OTT campaigns across all screens.

Tru Optik, the only audience measurement and data management platform compatible with Connected TV (CTV), today announced a global partnership with Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and most comprehensive data exchange. Through the partnership, advertisers and publishers can access Lotame’s global, first-party data and audience segments to create targeted over-the-top (OTT) and CTV campaigns around the world – including the United States, Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America. Lotame’s audience segments are available through Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud.

“The integration of Lotame’s audience segments into our Marketing Cloud allows us to expand our geographic reach by providing advertisers and agencies with global data for OTT campaign targeting,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “Partnering with one of the largest and most trusted data management platforms validates the robust platform we have built to activate and measure OTT campaigns across all screens. It also provides advertisers that currently use Lotame’s segments for desktop and mobile audience targeting an analogous solution for OTT to extend their audience buys across Connected TV.”

OTT is already a mainstream TV viewing option in the U.S., with more than 70 percent household penetration, and is experiencing rapid growth internationally. Global OTT ad revenues are forecast to reach $51 billion by 2020 according to Digital TV Research.

The Tru Optik-Lotame partnership removes barriers multinational brands have faced with respect to pursuing an overarching global TV targeting strategy. In addition, it allows regional and local brands outside the U.S. to fully leverage OTT’s precision targeting and measurement capabilities.

“Connected TV is one of the fastest growing opportunities, and this partnership with Tru Optik will provide real value to our clients by enabling them to purchase OTT inventory and activate campaigns using the same segments that they target on desktop and mobile, ultimately providing a more seamless consumer experience and more efficient campaign management,” said Ryan Reed, Director of Innovation, TV/Radio at Lotame.

About Tru Optik:

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with advanced technology, the largest dataset of global over-the-top (OTT) media consumption, and unmatched focus, Tru Optik has built the only audience measurement and data-management platform that works across the entire OTT ecosystem, including Connected TV. Tru Optik is the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial-led shift to OTT.

About Lotame

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and — above all, customer success — the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.