Hawthorne Cat Announces New Online Career Portal

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, announces a new online career portal that makes searching for job openings faster and easier. The interactive web page is available across mobile platforms and allows users to quickly view all open positions or search by keyword, category, or location. Browse numerous available roles, including a Service Clerk at the San Diego headquarters, Technicians in Hawaii and Guam, a Rental Sales Representative in Chula Vista, and Yard Person positions at multiple locations.

Headquartered in San Diego, Hawthorne Cat employs over 400 employees worldwide with locations in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, and Saipan. Qualified applicants have the opportunity to join a diverse team of professionals and work with Caterpillar® - the world’s leading manufacturer of construction equipment and diesel and natural engines.

According to Corporate Human Resources Manager, Sue Shaw, “Looking to build your future with a thriving company and work with some of the best in the industry? Look no further.” Shaw continues, “Hawthorne Cat offers a fast-paced environment with exciting growth potential, competitive wages, and a complete benefits package.”

Susie Feirich, Human Resources Coordinator, adds “Hawthorne Cat helps you start a career, not just a job.” Feirich continues, “We’re committed to exceeding customer expectations with integrity, teamwork, and a strong work ethic.”

Visit Hawthorne Cat Career Portal or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.