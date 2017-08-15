Oracle Academy Offers Computer Science Workshops Through Curriki

Oracle Academy Workshops STEM education is so important in today’s global marketplace, and Oracle Academy is an invaluable collaborator to Curriki because its workshops make computer science fun and accessible.

Curriki, a leading K-12 global community for creating and sharing Open Educational Resources (OER), today announced new workshops from Oracle Academy, Oracle’s flagship philanthropic education program aimed at advancing computer science education globally. Oracle Academy’s Workshops are designed to make computer science experiences fun and engaging for diverse students.

Oracle Academy Workshops leverage best academic curriculum practices like project-based learning and offer educators methods for assessment. They are best used by educators in one of three ways:



to introduce students to computer science in a fun and engaging ways

to incorporate exposure to computer science into the teaching of other academic disciplines

to offer a limited introduction to computer science to students via extracurricular programs and/or workshop experiences.

“STEM education is so important in today’s global marketplace, and Oracle Academy is an invaluable partner to Curriki because its workshops make computer science fun and accessible,” said Kim Jones, CEO of Curriki. “What could inspire more passion for STEM in students than Oracle’s interactive approach, which gives them the opportunity to build robots, roleplay superheroes, create video games and so much more?”

Oracle Academy is committed to preparing the next generation with valuable skills in Oracle Academy Workshops (http://www.curriki.org/oer/Oracle-Academy-Workshops) and related educator training.

“The need for computer science skills will only increase in today’s digital economy,” said Alison Derbenwick Miller, Vice President, Oracle Academy. “At Oracle Academy, we are passionate about making computer science education accessible and engaging for diverse students everywhere. To that end, we are proud to team with Curriki in this shared mission.”

Oracle Academy Workshops, which are primarily aimed at high school students, include:

Getting Started with Java Using Alice

Solve It With SQL

Programming the Finch Robot in Java

Programming the Finch Robot in Greenfoot

Creating Java Programs with Greenfoot

About Curriki

Curriki, a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award Winner and 2016 SIIA CODiE Award finalist, hosts a free library of 255,000+ educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subject areas and in many formats—from individual lesson plans, instructional videos and units, to games and simulations. All content contributed by educators and select partners is available to others for use, adapt and share at no cost. In addition, Curriki curates resources into course-sequenced, standards-aligned units to enable educators to easily find materials.

The mission of Curriki, a nonprofit organization, is to eliminate the gap between those who have access to high-quality education and those who do not. Its online community of educators, learners and committed education experts works together to create quality materials that benefit teachers, parents and students globally. With more than 520,000 members, Curriki has reached more than 13 million users worldwide. Join today at http://www.curriki.org.

About Oracle Academy

Oracle Academy advances computer science education globally to drive knowledge, innovation, skills development, and diversity in technology fields. Each year, Oracle Academy reaches more than 3.5 million students in 120 countries. In its most recent fiscal year, it delivered nearly US$3.75 billion in resources to help prepare students for life and work in the technology-driven global economy.

Oracle Academy leverages Oracle’s global technology leadership to offer a complete portfolio of computer science education resources to secondary schools; technical, vocational, and two-year colleges; and 4-year colleges and universities, with the goal of helping students become college and career ready. Learn more at academy.oracle.com.

