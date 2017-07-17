It’s particularly special to be acknowledged by the remarkable attorneys we work with. We’re so grateful to receive this recognition. - Dr. Merrie Jo Pitera, CEO

Litigation Insights is thrilled to have been selected #1 for Jury/Trial Consultant Services by the readers of Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

On June 19, the award-winning periodical released its 2017 Reader Rankings to acknowledge the top firms who support Missouri lawyers in their work. Its many readers voted on a variety of categories, from Firm Management to Trial Services.

In the issue’s opening letter, publisher Liz Irwin notes that its distinguished readers are “a discriminating lot, so to receive this honor is something these businesses will want to brag about for quite a while.”

Litigation Insights certainly agrees with that assessment. As CEO Merrie Jo Pitera explained of the honor, “It’s particularly special to be acknowledged by the remarkable attorneys we work with. We’re so grateful to receive this recognition.”

Litigation Insights’ consultants utilize jury research techniques such as early case assessment, mock trials, jury selection, and witness preparation to help clients better connect with juries and judges through strong themes and case narratives. With a proven record of developing effective strategies for the most difficult cases, the company has garnered an extensive client list, including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

See the full rankings at: http://molawyersmedia.com/2017/06/19/reader-rankings-2017/

