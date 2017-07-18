Endless Releases Endless OS 3.2

Endless today announced the general availability of Endless OS 3.2, the latest upgrade to its flagship operating system for laptop and desktop PCs. Endless OS 3.2 offers end user enhancements to the desktop experience, App Center, a new notification center, and improvements to the Endless Search Bar for better information discovery. Built on a refreshed GNOME code base, which includes thousands of additional updates, it also provides developers with more robust abilities to deploy applications, including support for multifunctional IDEs and other crucial features that put more power into the hands of makers.

“The latest update to Endless OS underscores our belief in open source as an engine for innovation that brings together the best people, ideas and companies from around the world to create something exciting and relevant for users,” said Jonathan Blandford, vice president of engineering at Endless. In conjunction with the new release, the company is rolling out more than 50 additional apps across new and existing regions including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Latin America, and North America.

Users can also now integrate Endless OS with popular online accounts from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and other web services. Enhancements to the desktop experience improve ease of use and make it easier to set up new desktop users with the option to create accounts without passwords. From the moment it is turned on, Endless OS provides users with everything they need for learning, productivity and recreation, including apps ranging from entertainment, gaming and health to research, education and small business.

Blandford continued, “We’ve created an incredibly easy and powerful operating system that is ideal for anyone who wants to break away from expensive systems or those that only work when connected to the internet. With the roll out of features in 3.2 such as a streamlined desktop experience, more intuitive system controls and engineering investments that will quickly increase Endless App offerings, Endless is once again setting the gold standard as the most effortless OS you’ll ever use.”

Developers will appreciate Endless OS 3.2 for its re-architected ability to deliver faster deployments of custom, culturally relevant applications in a variety of regions. The majority of these apps work without internet access, which ensures that Endless OS works well offline and in low-bandwidth areas as well as online. Application developers will also find improvements in the Builder app and Flatpak, including the ability to install third-party Flatpak applications.

“Endless OS is built on top of decades of work from the free- and open-source software community, and we acknowledge a tremendous debt to it,” said Cosimo Cecchi, director of core engineering at Endless. “Our plan is to make Endless OS as friendly as possible for developers. With continual community investments in Flatpak and changes to the Endless OS architecture, it’s easier than ever to distribute applications on the platform and thereby expand the number of potential app users. Endless OS 3.2 helps developers step up to the plate with a more secure, more robust development environment than ever before.”

More information on new 3.2 features and the latest release of GNOME, which contains tens of thousands of changes by contributors to the worldwide open-source project, can be found in the Endless OS 3.2 Release Notes.

The latest version of the Endless operating system is available immediately as a free download at the Endless website, and comes pre-loaded on a wide range of notebook models from hardware manufacturers including Acer, Asus and HP in Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil.

About Endless

Endless was founded in 2012 with a mission to make computing universally accessible. Endless OS, the company’s flagship operating system, is a complete live, work and play environment that provides everything you need to be productive from the moment it is turned on even without an internet connection. Available as a free download from the Endless website, its familiar, intuitive interface is packed with more than 100 pre-installed apps for health, education, entertainment, small business and many other areas to help users achieve a better life. Endless OS utilizes the power of open source to remove barriers to computing for all, and provides the best platform for distribution of open source apps to a broad new audience, thus ensuring anyone can use and even become a co-creator of a vibrant app ecosystem. The company is based in San Francisco with offices in Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Guatemala, Taipei, and London.

All rights reserved. All products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos, trademarks and or registered trademarks of these companies or organizations are respective property.