For the fifth consecutive year, McCaffrey Homes, a leading Fresno, Calif. based local family homebuilder, has been named a Housing Giant by Professional Builder Magazine.

Each year, the leading industry publication ranks the nation’s largest homebuilders by housing revenue and the number of homes closed in the prior year. This year’s list includes the top 240 homebuilders.

For four decades, the Housing Giants list has been the preeminent listing of America’s largest homebuilders.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized again by Professional Builder as one of the top builders in the nation,” said Robert McCaffrey, CEO of McCaffrey Homes. “This is an honor for our entire team which works hard to offer a quality product with excellent customer service. It’s very rewarding that so many of our homeowners are repeat buyers and referrals.”

Firms that wish to be considered for the Housing Giants list must complete a questionnaire that includes the types of homes they build, average square footage, revenue and closings. In addition, Professional Builder retains researchers who contact large building firms to create the most complete and authoritative list of America’s largest building firms.

The 2017 Housing Giants report also includes a state-by-state map of where builders are building, as well as a closer look at how mergers and acquisitions affect both buyer and seller and how builders are working their way through increasingly difficult jurisdictional regulations. Firms ranked by the publication will be the focal point of Professional Builder’s Housing Giants Leadership Conference in Paradise Valley, AZ on October 18-19, 2017.

To view the 2017 Housing Giant rankings, visit https://www.probuilder.com/2017-housing-giants-rankings.

About McCaffrey Homes:

McCaffrey Homes is dedicated to building homes that last a lifetime while meeting the needs of homebuyers at every stage of life. With three generations of experience, the McCaffrey team has built more than 9,000 homes and been honored nationally and locally for the quality of its construction and service.

Currently, McCaffrey Homes is building the Santerra and Ivy neighborhoods at Riverstone, a new master-planned community in Madera. McCaffrey will also break ground this year on Tesoro Viejo, their own 1,600-acre master-planned community in Madera, which won the 2016 Outstanding Planning Award in Innovation in Green Community Planning. For more information, visit http://www.mccaffreyhomes.com and http://www.tesoroviejo.com.