The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program has awarded Bronze certification to Max Secure Software for Anti-malware. Originally launched in 2007, OPSWAT's certification program currently supports over 1,000 applications from various anti-malware engines to ensure their compatibility with all leading access control solutions, their detection quality, and their false positive responsiveness.

Max Secure Software is a security company that for over 15 years has built innovative security and privacy products for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. OPSWAT awarded certification to Max Secure Software after determining that their product Max Total Security met a number of strict criteria for compatibility. OPSWAT will list Max Total Security as a Bronze Certified security application on OPSWAT.com.

The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program is meant to help IT administrators find compatible and effective applications for their security stack. The program also helps endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly. OPSWAT developed the certification program in 2007 after compiling compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including industry-leading NAC, CASB, SSO, and SSL-VPN solutions from vendors such as Citrix, Pulse Secure, Cisco, IBM, and Dell.

Cristina Stet, Certification Manager at OPSWAT, said, "OPSWAT is proud to recognize innovative security companies like Max Secure Software. Their newly Bronze-certified product, Max Total Security, is compatible with access control solutions from industry-leading vendors."

Sanjay Pradhan, CEO of Max Secure Software, commented, "This year, our malware research team has discovered more significant threats in quantity and complexity compared to the previous years. With growing threats for internet users, it is essential to provide a layer of security on all platforms."

OPSWAT and Max Secure Software recommend that all security application vendors learn more about the OPSWAT certification program and certify their latest versions before public release. Additionally, IT administrators can use OPSWAT's list of certified security applications as a resource before purchasing a security solution.

About Max Secure Software

Max Secure Software is an international software enterprise that designs and develops products to protect the privacy and security of Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS device users. The company keeps finding solutions for safeguarding the privacy, providing complete security, and boosting system performance. Max Secure Software was founded in February 2002.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global cyber security company providing solutions for enterprises since 2002 to identify, detect, and remediate advanced security threats from data and devices coming into and out of their networks. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations worldwide for this secure data flow, OPSWAT prevents advanced security threats across multiple channels of file transfer and data flow with flexible options of Metadefender® solutions and API-based development and threat intelligence platforms. With over 30 anti-malware engines, 100+ data sanitization engines, and more than 25 technology integration partners, OPSWAT is a pioneer and leader in data sanitization (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), vulnerability detection, multi-scanning, device compliance, and cloud access control. To learn more about OPSWAT, please visit http://www.OPSWAT.com.