REELZ today announced original programming for summer and fall 2017 including five new original series, new episodes of three returning viewer favorites and a never-before-seen Elvis special hosted by Natalie Morales. The new lineup expands on the network’s successful storytelling of the famous faces the world has grown to love and sometimes hate through shows that take viewers behind-the-scenes of stardom spotlighting the tragic and career-altering moments that shaped or destroyed a celebrity’s life and the struggles and glory of life as a public figure.

To build on viewers’ interest and curiosity for the true stories of celebrities REELZ added a slate of programming which includes:



New series premiering this summer and fall: The Kitty Kelley Files (July 29), Broke and Famous (Sept. 8), US Weekly’s Famous Feuds (Sept. 8), It Happened Here (Nov. 10) and The Stalker Files (Nov. 10).

New original special premiering this summer: Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors hosted by Natalie Morales including rare interviews with the “King of Rock and Roll” and little-known stories about Elvis told by those who knew him best (Aug. 13).

New episodes of returning series premiering this summer and fall: Scandal Made Me Famous (July 29), Copycat Killers (Sept. 9) and Murder Made Me Famous (Nov. 4).

“From their tragedies and setbacks to their soaring achievements and everlasting legacies our new lineup of original series shows the real stories that have defined a celebrity’s life,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “We are committed to showing our viewers the behind-the-scenes looks at the most recognizable figures in pop-culture and entertainment and we are excited to showcase the incredible stories of stars the way only REELZ can.”

NEW SERIES:

The Kitty Kelley Files (July 29 premiere at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT is the Drew Barrymore episode*): Kitty Kelley is a seven-time New York Times best-selling author who has built her career on moving icons out of the moonlight and into the sunlight. In the new series The Kitty Kelley Files she’ll unearth the true tales of some of America’s most beloved celebrities including Julia Roberts, Princess Diana, George Clooney, Drew Barrymore and Frank Sinatra and tell their stories through the lens of the sensational events that they either triumphed over or were destroyed by. Kelley presents each story in hour-long episodes with her signature frankness and charm while she digs behind the headlines to reveal how incredible details in each story came to light. The Kitty Kelley Files is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Random House Studio in partnership with American Media, Inc.

Broke and Famous (Sept. 8): Whether it’s blockbuster movies, a wealthy family, or chart-topping hit music when the money is rolling and you’re a celebrity life is good. But what happens at the intersection of money mismanagement and career crisis? Each hour-long episode of Broke and Famous shows what happens when a celebrity’s life of spending and excess turns to one of selling off assets, pinching pennies and taking jobs they never considered at the height of success. See the stories of rapper 50 Cent, Michael Jackson, Tori Spelling, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp and MC Hammer. Broke and Famous is produced by Our House and Critical Content.

US Weekly’s Famous Feuds (Sept. 8): It could be the egos involved, outright jealousy or rampant hearsay but whatever the case when celebrities bicker and fight the public is fascinated. Each hour-long episode spotlights the epic discords between warring TV personalities, clashing divas and superstar friends whose relationships turned ugly. US Weekly’s Famous Feuds puts viewers ringside for the nasty battles between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John, Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom, Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre, Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, and Drake and Chris Brown. US Weekly’s Famous Feuds is produced by Our House and Critical Content.

It Happened Here (Nov. 10): Each episode takes viewers to the exact site of a celebrity’s controversial or tragic event to retrace their final footsteps and backtrack through the places that help tell the story and solve the riddles surrounding the case. From the Las Vegas Strip where Tupac Shakur was gunned down to the New York apartment where Heath Ledger died, It Happened Here paints a more complete picture of what really happened before a celebrity’s life changed forever. Other hour-long episodes include the stories behind Selena, Joan Rivers, Janis Joplin, John Belushi, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon and Marilyn Monroe. It Happened Here is produced by Buck Productions.

The Stalker Files (Nov. 10): Take an unnerving dive into the cases of stalkers whose unrelenting obsession with a celebrity led to jarring and tragic ends. Every hour-long episode unfolds with two seemingly separate timelines building to a climax of fear and violence with each story presented through expert interviews, recreations, actual case files and insights from seasoned law enforcement officials. See the chilling stories behind the stalking cases involving Erin Andrews, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Douglas, Madonna, Steven Spielberg, Jodie Foster, David Letterman, Christina Grimmie, Rebecca Schaeffer and Brooke Shields. The Stalker Files is produced by Buck Productions.

NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL:

Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors* (Aug. 13 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT): He may have left the building 40 years ago this year but Elvis lives on in the hearts and minds of fans. The world famous entertainer experienced a life of public triumphs and personal heartaches. His amazing life is chronicled in a two-hour special with host Natalie Morales sharing the intimate stories told by the friends and family who knew Elvis best. See Presley’s journey as an impoverished child to his first steps as a global rock and roll star who broke all of the rules with groundbreaking performances and earned him legions of fans worldwide in addition to big Hollywood roles. Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors also sheds light on his battles with personal demons and the somber stories from those in his inner circle who divulged secrets that wounded him to the core. Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors chronicles the inside story behind the events that would ultimately lead to tragedy for a megastar whose untimely death at 42 years old sent millions of fans into mourning.

Behind Closed Doors are original documentary specials hosted by NBC’s Natalie Morales focused on the lives and legacies of world renowned celebrities and public figures. Capitalizing on the vast offerings of NBC News historical archives each show includes rarely seen footage, revealing interviews with the celebrities themselves and fresh interviews from those who personally knew or worked with them. Behind Closed Doors is produced by NBC News’ Peacock Productions.

NEW EPISODES OF RETURNING SERIES:

Scandal Made Me Famous (July 29 new episodes premiere at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with the Monica Lewinsky* episode): What happens when a face in the crowd becomes a household name for all of the wrong reasons? See the unforgettable stories that thrust everyday people into the spotlight when their scandals reach the public. Each hour-long episode of Scandal Made Me Famous unfolds in the storytelling tradition of the fan favorite original series Murder Made Me Famous. Dramatic recreations of famous scandals are brought to life through archival material and insightful commentary from those connected to the story but Scandal Made Me Famous proves you don’t have to kill to become a notorious celebrity—you just have to be a part of a killer scandal. New episodes include the salacious stories of Monica Lewinsky, Rachel Uchitel, Heidi Fleiss, Jessica Hahn, Mary Kay Letourneau and Jennifer Wilbanks. Scandal Made Me Famous is produced by AMS Pictures.

Copycat Killers (Sept. 9): Copycat Killers takes viewers behind the headlines of real murder cases that copy notorious slayings seen in movies and television shows. Whether it’s a deranged fan of The Joker from The Dark Knight who opens fire in a crowded movie theater or a heartbroken lover bent on copying Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad using a tub of acid and a dead body, these horrific scenes actually happened but very few people know the real stories. New episodes examine the crimes copied from The Purge, Primal Fear, Kill Bill, Deliverance and the Child’s Play movies. Copycat Killers relies on interviews with investigators, family members of victims and forensic experts in addition to featuring recreations and original documents from police case files. Copycat Killers is produced by Story House Productions, Inc.

Murder Made Me Famous (Nov. 4): The unnerving psychology behind murder has long been source material for television, books and movies but why do certain killers capture the attention of millions and their stories generate so much interest that movies are made about them? Each one-hour episode of Murder Made Me Famous presents dramatic recreations of well-known crimes using archival material and insightful commentary from those connected to the case to help unravel the twisted personalities behind the grisly crimes. New episodes focus on John Gotti, David Koresh, Susan Smith and “The Night Stalker” Richard Ramirez among others. Featured commentator for every episode is author and PEOPLE crime reporter, Steve Helling, who has covered several high-profile crime stories including the Natalee Holloway and Laci Peterson disappearances. Murder Made Me Famous is produced by AMS Pictures.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent cable and satellite general entertainment network that is home to factual entertainment, television events, miniseries, movies and series featuring big stories and big stars. Programming ranges from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, National Enquirer Investigates, Scandal Made Me Famous, the miniseries The Kennedys-After Camelot and much more that connects directly to the world of entertainment. REELZ also showcases top movie and entertainment expert Leonard Maltin who provides specific on-air recommendations for movies viewers can watch at home.

REELZ is available in 70 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 233/692HD, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and cable systems nationwide. Find REELZ in your area by visiting http://www.reelz.com. REELZ is a High-Definition network and if it is not available, or not in HD, on your cable or telco provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Boston and Chicago. As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today’s media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

For more information, please contact the REELZ Media Line

877- REELZTV (733-5988) / pr(at)reelz(dot)com

*The online press screeners for The Kitty Kelley Files Drew Barrymore episode, Elvis Presley: Behind Closed Doors and Scandal Made Me Famous Monica Lewinsky episode are available for members of the press to review at http://www.reelz.com/press.