AccuRelief 3-in-1 Wireless Pain Device We were able to create an affordable, innovative device that pairs America’s love of technology with its desire for effective, natural and homeopathic pain solutions.

In a day and age where there’s an app for practically everything and where the opioid epidemic is at the forefront of conversations in both government and media, Compass Health Brands is pleased to unveil its new AccuRelief™ 3-in-1 Wireless Pain Device and Bluetooth-connected mobile app. This new device—the first to be released under the brand’s AccuRelief™ 2.0 line—is small enough to fit in your pocket and can be operated with an intuitive and interactive mobile app, making pain relief portable, hassle-free, and as simple as the click of a button.

Combining TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation), EMS (electrical muscle stimulation), and massage with the convenience of mobile technology, the AccuRelief™ 3-in-1 Wireless Pain Device provides a comprehensive and versatile pain solution in one compact device! Whether combatting chronic pain, treating injuries, dealing with soreness, or simply seeking relaxation and stress-relief, this innovative piece of technology can discreetly deliver fast-working results. Also, unlike pain killers which can only be safely consumed once every few hours, customers can safely use the AccuRelief device as much as they’d like without fear of addiction or overdose.

Using the mobile app, which features diagrams of muscle groups, an electrode placement guide, satisfaction tracking and more, consumers can pinpoint the exact source of their pain and instantly receive targeted treatment. Plus, with each TENS treatment session, the user will be prompted to rate their pain, which not only helps determine the treatment’s intensity but also enables the user to monitor their pain and treatment history over time. This makes it easier to identify the success of the treatment and gives doctors greater insight on how to best provide care.

“Each day, ninety-one Americans die from opioid overdose. In recent years, enough opioids were prescribed to give every American adult their own bottle – and then some,” explained Jeff Swain, Compass Health Brands’ VP of Marketing. “After hearing these statistics and knowing that nearly half of all U.S. adults suffer daily from debilitating pain, we felt a call to act. With over thirty years of experience providing pain management devices for consumers, medical institutions, and professionals alike, we were able to create an affordable, innovative device that pairs America’s love of technology with its desire for effective, natural and homeopathic pain solutions.”

Featuring fourteen pre-set programs with up to sixty levels of adjustable intensity, the AccuRelief™ 3-in-1 Wireless Pain Device can safely be used for twelve treatment zones including the back, knee, neck, and shoulders. As an alternative to the mobile app, the device also includes a hand-held remote control and comes complete with four AAAA batteries and USB charging cable.

The AccuRelief™ 3-in-1 Wireless Pain Device has an MSRP of $69.99 and will be available for purchase starting July 2017 online and at chain drug stores nationwide, including Rite-Aid. The complimentary AccuRelief™ app is available for download through the App Store on iOS devices or from Google Play on Android devices. For more information, please visit http://www.compasshealthbrands.com or blockpainnow.com.

ABOUT COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS:

Compass Health Brands, a holding company, owns subsidiaries that are leaders in bath safety, durable medical equipment, health aids, medication compliance, mobility, pain management, personal care, respiratory, and sleep therapy serving both professional and consumer markets. The products are used by home care patients, the mobility challenged, senior citizens, and members of the general public. Professional brands include Roscoe Medical™, InTENSity™ and Viverity™ and are sold through a professional independent dealer network. Consumer brands include Carex®, AccuRelief™, Apex®, Bed Buddy®, STRENGTHTAPE® and TheraMed® and are sold through drug store chains, drug wholesalers, mass merchants, and grocery retailers. For more information, visit http://www.compasshealthbrands.com or contact T-Aira Sims at taira@crierpr.com, 310-274-1072 ext. 212.