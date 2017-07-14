With support for up to a 100Hz refresh rate, gamers can find their enemies, duck for cover or make sharp turns on the race track with speed and agility. This UltraWide gaming display delivers curved gaming with remarkably smooth action play, immersive images and dynamic audio that will thrill even the most avid enthusiasts.

Acer America, a global innovator in gaming hardware, has announced that the Acer Predator Z35P monitor featuring a massive 35-inch 21:9 UltraWide WQHD (3440x1440) 1800r curved display, is now available in the United States.

This colossal monitor offers smooth and stunningly realistic game play leveraging NVIDIA® G-SYNC™. With support for up to a 100Hz refresh rate, gamers can find their enemies, duck for cover or make sharp turns on the race track with speed and agility.

“We’re excited to bring the Predator Z35P to gamers in the United States,” said Ronald Lau, Acer America director – stationary computing. “This UltraWide gaming display delivers curved gaming with remarkably smooth action play, immersive images and dynamic audio that will thrill even the most avid enthusiasts.”

Monster Visuals, Powerful Sound

The Predator Z35P portrays amazingly realistic visuals with resolution up to 3440x1440@100Hz using DisplayPort and up to 3440x1440@50Hz leveraging HDMI. A 4ms response time, 2,500:1 native contrast ratio and 300 cd/m2 brightness contribute to the spectacular image quality. Leveraging 16.7 million colors and a 100 percent sRGB, this beast of a monitor boasts the highest color accuracy and color space reproduction required by gamers, designers and photographers.

Two built-in 9W speakers provide powerful 18W sound, eliminating the need for external speakers. Acer True Harmony™, a customized equalizer, fine-tunes and optimizes the frequency balance to deepen the impact of sound effects, music and more with enhanced bass and multidimensional audio. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 and four USB hub 3.0 ports.

Comfortable Viewing, Customizable Design

The stand furthers viewing comfort with ergonomic tilt from –4 to +35 degrees, swivel -20 to 20 degrees and adjustable height up to 5 inches. A cable management hole keeps cables organized and out of the way.

Viewing angles up to 178-degrees horizontally and vertically provide wide and clear viewing, while Acer VisionCare with flicker-less, blue light filter, ComfyView and low dimming technologies help prevent eye fatigue during long gaming periods.

Predator GameView lets gamers make precise color adjustments, set up aim points for hip-fire accuracy and adjust dark boost levels for more clearly spotting enemies. Custom settings can be saved in three different profiles for switching between scenarios at any time during gameplay.

Pricing, Availability and Warranty

The Acer Predator Z35P is available at leading retailers for a MSRP of $1,099.

The monitor is backed by professional, high-quality technical support and a standard three-year parts and labor warranty.(1) Acer’s online community at community.acer.com provides customers discussion forums, answers to frequently asked questions and the opportunity to share ideas for new and enhanced services and products.

