K1 Speed Brings All-electric Karting to the East Bay

K1 Speed Dublin LIVE FAST, RACE FAST

The newest facility, K1 Speed Dublin, is the fourth center in Northern California – Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Clara. The Bay Area is known for its championship sports teams as well as world-renowned race tracks. K1 Speed will introduce a special blend of go-kart racing and entertainment to the community.

The K1 Speed Difference

K1 Speed was founded in 2003, opening its first facility in North San Diego County. Since that time, the company has developed a reputation for excellence through its commitment to building world-class entertainment venues. Each facility contains a museum-quality collection of authentic racing memorabilia, and the facilities’ lounges are populated with black leather couches and plasma screen HD televisions.

K1 Speed Dublin carries on this tradition but with an all-new experience for racers looking to satiate their appetite at the Paddock Lounge. The indoor karting center has a professionally designed race track featuring smooth grading, a high-grip surface, and high-tech, energy-absorbing safety barriers. Furthermore, the company’s go-karts are entirely electric, which yields many benefits, not the least of which is superb performance. One unique benefit of electric karts is that they can be governed remotely. In the event that someone should encounter a problem or be involved in a minor accident, the karts can be slowed or shut off completely for the customers’ safety.

Each kart also carries with it a transponder, which transmits lap times to a central display, allowing competitors to track their performance, relative to other competitors and their previous laps, in real time. All of these features add up to an experience that is thoroughly different than that of old. The anemic lawn mower engines, tire barriers, picnic tables, and broken vending machines are a thing of the past. K1 Speed Dublin is a high-tech facility that is designed to satisfy everyone from a first-time racer to the most discerning of enthusiasts.

Arrive & Drive, Private Parties, Corporate Events and More

Competitors have a number of options when it comes to racing at K1 Speed’s new Dublin facility. The company’s most popular option is its Arrive & Drive package. People of all ages can come in, any day of the week, any time of day, and compete in a 14-lap heat against the clock with up to 12 other drivers. No reservation is required, and helmets and driving instruction are provided. Racers only need meet basic height and safety requirements, and wear closed-toe shoes.

For larger groups of 8 or more people, K1 Speed Dublin also has a number of race packages available. These include packages for birthday parties, bachelor parties, corporate events, team building events, and other special occasions. The company can even arrange catering with local restaurants should guests want.

K1 Speed Dublin aims to be the place in the East Bay for sports and motorsport enthusiasts. The facility is NOW OPEN accepting all racers. Will you accept the Challenge?

For more information, visit http://www.k1speed.com