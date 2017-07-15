4 Wheel Parts Opens Off-Road Retail Store in Brooklyn Park, MN.

Store Grand Opening The Brooklyn Park team are enthusiasts themselves and while they spend their weekends outdoors and on the trails, they truly enjoy taking the time to work with our customers to help them make the right purchase decisions for their Jeeps and Trucks

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance sales and installation, has opened its newest retail store on 6771 Boone Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Brooklyn Park location represents its 80th in North America as 4 Wheel Parts advances its expansion objective of 100 Locations by the year 2020. While customers are invited to visit and start shopping now, the store will hold its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m. The free Grand Opening event will feature special one-day discounts, installation specials and multiple giveaways throughout the day.

As the first off-road superstore of its type in the region, 4 Wheel Parts - Brooklyn Park presents a unique aftermarket parts and accessory experience with a modern design showcasing the industry’s widest selection of aftermarket and performance products in an interactive environment. Complementing the state-of-the art showroom is a complete eight-bay service center, staffed by ASE-certified technicians.

“As our eightieth store, this location sets a new benchmark for 4 Wheel Parts,” said Store Operations Director, Sam Cervantes. “Through our e-commerce, mail order and catalog divisions, we have developed a strong customer base in the Minneapolis region. With this new location in Brooklyn Park, these customers, along with those who will now discover 4 Wheel Parts, have the opportunity to visit the store, shop on-line and pick up their purchases locally while enjoying the option of having their new parts and accessories installed by our professional technicians.”

In addition to the comprehensive selection of parts and accessories, the store is manned by an expert staff to provide customers with the proper guidance.

“The Brooklyn Park team are enthusiasts themselves and while they spend their weekends outdoors and on the trails, they truly enjoy taking the time to work with our customers to help them make the right purchase decisions for their Jeeps and Trucks,” said Store Manager, John Tague.

The immersive, floor-to-ceiling displays cater to an off-road enthusiast clientele looking for the latest in performance, suspension, wheel and tire upgrades for their off-road vehicle while also providing every day answers for Jeep and Truck owners looking for floor mats, towing, safety and security items for their vehicle. The new Brooklyn Park location also joins a select number of 4 Wheel Parts stores chosen to carry a broad collection of premium, aftermarket products for UTVs including the Polaris RZR.

“We know that now more than ever, our customers have a choice where to shop for parts and accessories for their vehicles. With our showroom and installation center, along with the excellent staff we have here, we are proud to provide the region with a singular solution to their off-road retail needs,” stated Tague.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, July 22 - 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

6771 Boone Ave. N

Brooklyn Park, MN.

(763) 257-1273

Complementary Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 80 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, suspension products and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.