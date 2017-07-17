SaferWatch Partners with Load Manager to Minimize Motor Carrier Risk

SaferWatch™, the leading technology for motor carrier information and risk management solutions, announced their integration with Load Manager, the TMS software for Freight Brokers and Trucking Companies.

Load Manager’s integration with SaferWatch was designed to help their users minimize motor carrier risk. Carrier selection criteria set up in SaferWatch is pulled into Load Manager and displayed for each carrier throughout the process of booking a load. A green, yellow, or red light will appear for each carrier, the green and red lights representing a simple yes or no. The integrated functionality with SaferWatch’s Assure solution automatically verifies the carrier’s certificate of insurance information at several points during the load booking process to ensure that coverage meets the requirements that the user has set.

With an eye towards improving the process of adding a carrier to the TMS, Load Manager automatically propagates carrier data fields. While booking a carrier to a load, the interface automatically updates data in real time, to insure that the carrier is still acceptable. Load Manager enables proactive compliance monitoring by adding carriers to a watchlist which triggers daily updates from SaferWatch whenever carrier data changes.

“This opportunity to partner with Load Manager puts the very best in risk management solutions and constantly updated carrier information at the fingertips of our mutual customers for a true one-source way of working,” shared Mark Draeb, President of Grizella, maker of SaferWatch.

“Integration with SaferWatch has given our customers complete visibility of their carrier’s risk level”, added Scott Weber, Senior Consultant with Weber Systems and maker of Load Manager. “It has also increased our customers’ efficiency by reducing the leg work required to approve new carriers and update existing ones.”

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch, the online software application providing trucking company data and innovative risk management tools, is brought to you by the software development company, Grizella. SaferWatch™ helps brokers, 3PL’s and other industry participants become more efficient with customizable search and due diligence tools to streamline carrier selection according to best practices for risk management. Motor carriers are continually monitored for compliance with customizable alerts according to customer's’ requirements. Our intelligent software is built on comprehensive motor carrier information featuring best-in-class CSA-e percentile scores and certificates of insurance. For more information, visit: http://www.saferwatch.com

About Load Manager

LoadManager has been providing Freight Brokers and Asset Based Carriers the finest and most comprehensive TMS Software solutions available for the past 15 years. Load Manager Logistics software helps freight brokers and trucking companies run efficiently without breaking the bank and offers top features like Miles Calculation, Mapping and Directions, Carrier Due Diligence and Electronic Document Management. For more information, visit: http://www.loadmanager.com.

