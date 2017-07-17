Leroy Sanchez Releases New Single "Man Of The Year" With Exclusive People Premiere “…a soulful, lovesick bop reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran.” - People

YouTube superstar and critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Leroy Sanchez just dropped his original single “Man Of The Year,” with an exclusive premiere on People. The track, which was produced by Finatik N Zac (John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Brown) and co-written by Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (Trey Songz, Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige) and Kam Parker (Danity Kane, Keyshia Cole), sets up his much-anticipated debut EP scheduled for a summer release.

Additionally, Sanchez received a Teen Choice Awards nomination for “Choice Music Web Star.” The Teen Choice Awards air live on Fox on August 13 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. EST. To vote, visit http://www.teenchoice.com

Sanchez topped the YouTube space with 2.9 million followers (and growing) thanks to his covers from Adele‘s “Hello” to Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me,” drawing praise and acknowledgement from such established talent as Shawn Mendes, Tori Kelly and Jessie J.

People describes Sanchez as “…a soulful, lovesick bop reminiscent of Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran.”

Sanchez, age 25, was born in Spain and taught himself to play guitar at age 14. By 18, he was discovered by producer Jim Jonsin (Beyoncé, Usher, Jamie Foxx) after coming across his Youtube cover performances, and moved to Miami to pursue a career in music. He’s currently based in L.A.

Sanchez has toured non-stop and has worked with a number of notable industry hit makers, such as Machine Gun Kelly, where he was featured on the rapper’s track “Gone” in 2015. He’s grown a devoted fan base, selling out the Troubadour earlier this year, among other venues.

Last year, he was recognized by the Teen Choice Awards with a nomination in the “Next Big Thing” category, and by the Premios Juventud Awards with a nomination in the Cover To Cover category. Follow @Iamleroysanchez.

