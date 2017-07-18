Yamaha SessionCake SC-02 “SessionCake forms the center of an entire personal rehearsal space you can fit in a small backpack,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing specialist, Yamaha Guitars.

Yamaha Corporation of America today unveiled SessionCake, a compact, amplifier and headphone mixer combo that enables up to eight musicians to collaborate over a shared personal audio connection, anywhere.

SessionCake comes in two colorful, palm-sized models: the red SC-01, with a mono input tailored for guitar and bass; and the blue SC-02, with a stereo/mic input suitable for synthesizers, electronic drums and microphones. Two AA batteries will power SessionCake for up to 10 hours of continuous use.

Each SessionCake model comes equipped with a 1/8” headphone jack, as well as auxiliary inputs for a mobile device or MP3 player. Up to eight devices can be daisy chained to one another, allowing everyone on the chain to hear each other’s instruments or vocals in the privacy of their individual headphones. An iPhone or iPad can be connected to either device to record the session, or to add effects to a performance.

“SessionCake forms the center of an entire personal rehearsal space you can fit in a small backpack,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing specialist, Yamaha Guitars. “It lets you play alone or with a full ensemble, record your music and add effects, anywhere. Plus, you have the benefit of hearing it all over headphones, for those times when a dedicated rehearsal space is not an option and you need to keep things quiet. It’s the ideal solution for musicians on the go.”



Pricing and Availability

The SessionCake SC-01 (MSRP: $100) and SC-02 (MSRP: $130) will ship in September 2017.

For more information, visit http://4wrd.it/SESSIONCAKE

-END-



About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.