WCH Service Bureau, the leading private revenue cycle management company in the greater New York area, is introducing a new service to help medical practices re-capture up to 100 percent of their reimbursement, drastically reduce denied claims and ensure personnel compliance and accreditation.

A "WCH Second Opinion Internal Billing Audit" (http://wchsb.com/Second-Opinion-Audit) will help large, multi-office and specialty practices immediately recoup lost revenue due to a myriad of faulty billing practices, denied claims, inadequate staff training, and lax third-party biller oversight.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, nearly 42 percent of medical claims are coded incorrectly. Consequently, U.S. medical practices forfeit nearly $125 billion annually due these mistakes.

WCH utilizes advanced technology and expertise, based on best practices developed over 15 years in the medical billing and coding industry, to immediately identify coding errors, areas for improvement and other potential liabilities. Most importantly, WCH Second Opinion pays for itself by uncovering missed opportunities for recovering revenue.

“If your claims are being denied, you could be leaving many thousands of dollars of revenue on the table every year,” explains WCH Service Bureau Chief Operating Officer Olga Khabinskay. “Every medical practice should be auditing its billing practices annually to make sure everyone involved with billing, both internal staff and outside vendors, is staying up-to-date, keeping comprehensive records and complying with the latest rules and regulations for each insurer.”

Medical practices that utilize Second Opinion can be confident they are doing everything they can to maximize revenue and minimize common mistakes that could result in suspension of insurances or a medical license.

A WCH Second Opinion includes review and analysis of:



Claims submission cycle

Posted, partially paid and denied claims

Claims affected by insurance policy revisions

Frequency of resubmitted claims and reasoning

Appeal and Grievance processes and results

Internal education structure and effectiveness

Medical Practices will receive valuable analytics addressing:

Weaknesses and strengths of the practice’s current billing process

Practice performance and reimbursement levels

Loss of income due to excessive claim resubmissions

Lost revenue uncovered due to errors in coding and recordkeeping

Answers related to claim payment issues

A WCH Second Opinion will pinpoint deficiencies, recommend solutions, or confirm everything is on track. Customized package rates start at less than $1,000.

“Providers know there are so many areas of their practice they can improve on to maximize patient care and profitability,” Khabinskay says. “We are now offering this expert Second Opinion to help practices increase profit, protect their business and improve peace of mind.”

To get a Second Opinion call: 1-888-924-3973, ext. 1201

About WCH

WCH Service Bureau is the premier revenue cycle management company in the New York area. Founded in 2001, WCH has grown from a single-service medical billing outfit in Brooklyn, New York, to offering a wide array of product and services for medical groups and practitioners, private health centers, laboratories, imaging centers and pharmacies nationwide. WCH’s ability to offer proven, technology-driven, creative approaches to improve practice operations is reflected in its name, WCH: We Can Help. For more information visit http://www.wchsb.com.