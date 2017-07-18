Stay Green Earns 5 Regional CLCA Awards

The Promenade at Westlake Our team brings its creativity, skills and expertise in design and maintenance to every client property, whether it’s a commercial center, a municipal property or a homeowners association.

The Stay Green Inc. team has been rewarded for its excellence with five awards — including two prestigious first-place honors — in the 58th Annual Landscape Beautification Awards presented by the San Fernando Valley Chapter of the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA).

Among the honors presented to Stay Green were the F.R. Arklin Memorial Award for best overall commercial project, in recognition of Stay Green’s outstanding work on the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Stay Green also earned a first-place honor in the large HOA maintenance category for its maintenance of Cheyenne HOA in Santa Clarita.

“These awards recognize many hours of hard work by a dedicated team of people,” Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo said. “We promote a culture at Stay Green in which excellence is cultivated and appreciated. It’s rewarding to see that the education and skills development we’ve invested in our team, coupled with the team’s own dedication to creating beautiful, sustainable, healthy landscapes in an often challenging environment, is being recognized at the highest levels.”

The awards were presented in June at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. The CLCA is a nonprofit trade organization whose members include landscape contractors and public officials.

In addition to the two first-place awards, Stay Green was honored with three outstanding achievement awards:



Large Commercial Maintenance: Promenade at Westlake.

Small HOA Maintenance: Franciscan Hills HOA in Santa Clarita.

Large HOA Maintenance: Brock Villas Owners Association in Santa Clarita.

The CLCA’s awards programs honor the best of California landscaping, with professional judges evaluating the landscape work based on criteria including workmanship, quality of construction,

quality of landscape materials and overall appearance.

The CLCA sponsors awards as part of the organization’s efforts to “encourage interest in landscaping, recognize crafts people who produce outstanding landscapes, create pride in superior workmanship and to bestow public recognition on companies, institutions, municipalities and residents for their interest in a beautiful California.”

Angelo said it’s also gratifying to see the Stay Green team honored for its landscaping excellence on varying types of properties. “Our team brings its creativity, skills and expertise in design and maintenance to every client property, whether it’s a commercial center, a municipal property or a homeowners association. We’re very proud of the work our team members do on behalf of all of our clients.”

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. (http://www.staygreen.com) provides award-winning landscape maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial and industrial properties throughout Southern California. Stay Green serves clients throughout Southern California, and exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry's most prestigious awards.