A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours (http://www.asliceofbrooklyn.com), the leader in guided bus tours of Brooklyn’s favorite foods, neighborhoods, landmarks and famous movie locations has received the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. This marks the 6th year in a row for the Brooklyn-based tour company.

The highly coveted TripAdvisor award is given to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.com. To qualify for the Certificate of Excellence, businesses must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and be listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“We’re thankful to all the folks who have taken our tours and submitted such flattering reviews that have earned us the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the sixth year in a row," said Tony Muia, founder and CEO. "As a traveler, whenever I plan trips using TripAdvisor I always look for the Certificate of Excellence when researching a hotel or restaurant. So I know that this award truly represents the voice of the customer.” Added Muia, “My guides and I are always striving to exceed our guests’ expectations of what a bus tour should be like and clearly were achieving our goals.”

Now in its 12th year, A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours features four unique guided bus tours of the borough that conveniently depart from Manhattan: the Pizza Tour, the Chocolate Tour, the Neighborhood Tour and the Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights. The tours have appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning Britain, the Travel Channel and the Food Network.

"What sets us apart from other tour companies is that our guides were all born and raised in Brooklyn, so there’s a passion and pride that you can’t just train anyone to possess. My guides are the best in the business and it’s nice to see the reviews on TripAdvisor reflect that,” said Muia. “At the same time, the history, foods, neighborhoods and movie locations of the borough are second to none and resonate with everyone whether you grew up in Brooklyn or have always been fascinated with our iconic borough.”

What does the future hold for A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours?

“Besides launching our new Brewery & Distillery Tour later this year, I look forward to earning another Certificate of Excellence next year which would put us in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame,” said Muia.

ABOUT A SLICE OF BROOKLYN BUS TOURS:

Lifelong Brooklynite Tony Muia created a Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours in 2005. After having spent twenty years in healthcare and watched tourism flourish in Manhattan, he wanted to change that and created guided bus tours of Brooklyn’s favorite foods, neighborhoods, landmarks and famous movie locations. Most importantly, he had them depart from Manhattan. The company currently offers the Pizza Tour, the Chocolate Tour, the Neighborhood Tour and the Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights. Besides national and international press, the tours have escorted over 750,000 people around Brooklyn in the twelve years it's been doing tours.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit http://www.asliceofbrooklyn.com.