RoomIt - the new hotel business division of Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), the leading global travel management company, today announced the formal launch of its new business division wholly dedicated to hotel distribution – RoomIt by CWTTM. The new division is completely focused on creating and delivering a new and innovative experience to expanding access and providing greater variety to customer accommodations around the world.

“RoomIt by CWT simplifies the hotel booking process and puts the most relevant lodging options all in one place,” said Scott Brennan, President, hotels, Carlson Wagonlit Travel. “CWT is committed to giving our clients a wide range of global options at the most competitive rates and our investment into RoomIt will enable better, more personalized service to our travelers.”

RoomIt is designed to satisfy the ever-changing customer needs with increased functionality and personalization capabilities while equipping companies with the tools to effectively monitor employees’ travel schedules.

Additional features of RoomIt include:



A consistent global booking experience

An intuitive hotel-booking tool

Travel management services for companies of any size

Better research and booking tools to access great lodging options

Travel management tools for tracking, reporting and payment

Access to traveler loyalty programs and CWTs loyalty boost program

About Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected. We provide their travelers with a consumer-grade travel experience, combining innovative technology with our vast experience. Every day we look after enough travelers to fill almost 200 Boeing 747s and around 100,000 hotel rooms, and handle 95 events. We have more than 18,000 people in nearly 150 countries, and in 2016 posted a total transaction volume of US$ 23 billion.

