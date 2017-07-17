Inaugural ISPE Asia Pacific GAMP® Data Integrity Conference Announced

We’re excited to provide this open forum in Singapore to discuss topics of mutual concern and to learn about the latest tools and technologies available to improve data integrity practices.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced its inaugural Asia Pacific GAMP® Data Integrity Conference, taking place 13 – 14 November at the NTU Alumni Club Auditorium in Singapore. Organized in partnership with the ISPE Singapore Affiliate, this uniquely focused event will take a deep-dive into the expectations and realities of ensuring data integrity across an organization and throughout a product life cycle.

“Data integrity has become a pressing issue in pharmaceutical manufacturing with the number of issued warning letters rising,” said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President. “We’re excited to provide this open forum in Singapore to discuss topics of mutual concern and to learn about the latest tools and technologies available to improve data integrity practices.”

The ISPE 2017 Asia Pacific GAMP Data Integrity Conference is crafted around the theme “Data Integrity from Concept to Practice.” The event is designed to be practical and interactive, offering a unique opportunity for industry and regulatory agencies to openly discuss data integrity challenges and solutions for better alignment of industry best practices.

The workshops and presentations will be led by a diverse group of expert speakers from around the globe. Attendees will gain insight into the latest requirements and practices to enable robust data management and will have the opportunity to provide feedback on issues affecting the industry.

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.ISPE.org/2017-Asia-Gamp-Data-Integrity-Conference.

