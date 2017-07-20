While picking locks is certainly a skill that requires a little patience, even novices can learn the basics by paying attention to the tips and tricks in Lock Pick World’s new infographic.

If there is one skill many of us could use from time to time, it is the ability to pick a lock to gain entrance to a car or doorway - knowledge made even more necessary for those who frequently lock themselves out of their homes or automobiles. To help the general public understand the nuances of lock picking and feel more confident about dealing with accidental lock-outs, Lock Pick World has created a useful infographic, Lock Picking with Everyday Items, that shows how to get yourself out of trouble in a variety of situations.

Key learnings from the infographic span a variety of common lock-out situations, with each example representing a method of gaining entry to a locked space using common, everyday items one might have on their person, in their car, or otherwise close at hand. For example, the infographic shows how a knife or plastic bottle can be used to shimmy open a locked door, or how a pen can quickly unlock a standard tubular or bicycle-style lock. Amazingly, a simply can of soda can be used to unlock a padlock or combination lock, and a paperclip or bobby pin can take on a life of its own when used to pick door locks or padlocks. While picking locks is certainly a skill that requires a little patience, even novices can learn the basics by paying attention to the tips and tricks in Lock Pick World’s new infographic.

About Lock Pick World

As the largest specialized lock picking and non-destructive entry tool shop in the industry, Lock Pick World offers decades of experience in the field and a full catalog of lock pick boxed sets for all purposes, car entry aids, bump keys, lock picks, tutorial aids and more. Owner Chris Dangerfield’s personal touch is felt when working with Lock Pick World, and his commitment to industry-leading service and affordable prices for their premium tools have left virtually all competitors behind. The specialist approach at Lock Pick World demystifies the lock picking skill and creates added value for customers, as unique tools and accessories bundles are often priced extremely competitively for the quality on offer.