Women’s Excellence now offers an in-depth genetic evaluation in order to detect mutations of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Breast cancer and other cancers in women have been related to genetic markers. Over the years, scientific research has been able to identify these abnormalities. There are now ways to identify patients’ risk of developing a feminine cancer.

Specific inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 increase the risk of female breast and ovarian cancers and they have been associated with increased risks of several additional types of cancer. Together, BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations account for about 20 to 25 percent of hereditary breast cancers and about 5 to 10 percent of all breast cancers.

