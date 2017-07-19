Riversand Announces Appointment of VP of Cloud Solutions

Shamanth Shankar, VP of Cloud Solutions, Riversand Technologies I am excited to take on this new challenge and be at the forefront of rethinking MDM and PIM solutions

Riversand, a visionary in Master Data Management and a leader in Product Information Management solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Shamanth Shankar as the VP of Cloud Solutions. In his new role, Shamanth will blend the vision of the founder along with the voice of the customer in leading Riversand’s Multitenant offering.

“As we move aggressively to roll out our Multitenant offering, our focus is to provide greater user experience, more out of box functionality at a compelling price point. Shamanth will be leading this effort as the VP of Cloud Solutions. Over the last year and a half, as the Head of Marketing, Shamanth has been key in growing Riversand’s brand in the market and increasing our pipeline. I am looking forward to his continued creative energy and operational excellence as he assumes his new role,“ said Upen Varanasi, Founder, and CEO of Riversand.

“Marketing at Riversand has brought the best of creativity, analytical and research skills into one job. I am excited to take on this new challenge and be at the forefront of rethinking MDM and PIM solutions,” said Shamanth Shankar.

About Riversand

Riversand is a Master Data Management (MDM) Visionary and a Product Information Management (PIM) Leader. Riversand serves leading global enterprises in Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Energy, Healthcare, and Food Services. Riversand MDMCenter helps clients enhance their customers’ experience and move products faster to the market. Riversand is headquartered in Houston with offices in Bangalore (India), London (UK), Stuttgart (Germany), Switzerland and Sydney (Australia) Visit us at http://www.riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter @Riversandtech on Instagram, @RiversandTechnologies on Facebook.