Menasha, the industry’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider, was honored with a Hormel Foods 2016 Spirit of Excellence Award for assisting the company in producing high-quality products for their global customers.

Hormel Foods presented the 2016 award to 89 suppliers in five categories: contractors, provisions, procurement, purchasing, and transportation. To be considered for the award, suppliers had to demonstrate the highest levels of quality, service, delivery, and customer service throughout the year.

“Menasha works hard to ensure that our partners are getting top-level products and service,” said Bob Sirek, Menasha’s Hormel Foods account manager. “The Spirit of Excellence is a prestigious award and we are honored to be recognized amongst other distinguished companies.”

Hormel Foods attributes their ability to be a continuous leader in the food industry to the performance of business partners such as Menasha.

“This award confirms Menasha’s ability to produce innovative and successful packaging solutions for the global market,” said A.J. Hessel, Menasha's Midwest national sales director. “We take great pride in helping our partners produce top-quality products.”

The Spirit of Excellence Award is presented annually to select Hormel Foods business partners.

###

About Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has approximately 3,300 employees at locations across North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, corrugated packaging, food packaging, shipping containers, material handling solutions, and pack-out and fulfillment services.

With a network of design, sales service centers, corrugated and paperboard manufacturing plants, and fulfillment facilities located throughout North America, the company's mission is to help its customers protect, move, and promote their products better than anyone else. Visit its website at http://www.menasha.com.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 5,600 employees in more than 100 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.menashacorporation.com.