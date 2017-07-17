ClearObject, an Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Innovator, announced today it was ranked No. 3 on the Fast 25, the Indianapolis Business Journal’s (IBJ) annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Indianapolis area. The ranking, which makes it the fastest growing technology company in the Indianapolis area, is a reflection of ClearObject’s extraordinary growth which has resulted in an increase in revenues and an employee headcount that has doubled over the past three years.

Since 2014, ClearObject has achieved a 216 percent revenue growth rate. Significant customer acquisition and a growing demand to provide IoT-enabled cloud and project solutions have all been contributing factors to the company’s sustained growth.

“ClearObject is honored to be included for the third consecutive year among such an innovative and impressive list of businesses in their field. The diverse and exceptional group of privately-held companies serve as a wonderful example of entrepreneurship at its best in central Indiana,” said John McDonald, CEO of ClearObject.

Criteria to be eligible for the Fast 25 include:



Revenue increased each fiscal year

Revenue exceeded $1 million in fiscal year 2014

Independent, privately held

Founded before 2014

Based in the Indianapolis area

The Fast 25 is the latest business accolade achieved by ClearObject, as it was recently named to CRN’s 2017 Solution Provider 500 list.

For more information about IBJ’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Indianapolis area, please visit http://www.ibj.com/fast25-2017.

About ClearObject

ClearObject is an IoT Systems Innovator helping the world’s best companies connect their bold ideas to the Internet of Things. We bring our years of experience, our team of experts and our coalition of leading partners together to make your IoT solutions a reality.