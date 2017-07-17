Celebrate World Emoji Day with 50% Off iMessage Stickers

Emojis have become a common way for people to communicate on a daily basis. According to research done by linguist Vyv Evans, author of The Emoji Code, more than 6 billion text messages are sent every day. Given the popularity of emojis it’s no surprise emojis now have their own holiday now in its fourth year known as World Emoji Day on July 17th.

Joining in the celebration of World Emoji Day is Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Bare Tree Media on Apple’s iMessage. As a leading creator and publisher of branded emojis, aka messaging stickers, Bare Tree Media is celebrating by offering its catalog of hundreds of branded iMessage sticker packs at 50% off for the period of July 17th through July 22nd. All branded iMessage sticker packs regularly $1.99 are now on sale for only $0.99. In addition there are numerous promotional iMessage sticker packs for free as well, such as Wonder Woman, MuscleTech, L'Oreal, Big Brother Canada and more.

Branded iMessage sticker packs on sale from Bare Tree Media for the World Emoji Day promotion include: Alvin and the Chipmunks, AND1 Basketball, Archie Comics, Avanati Press, Better Call Saul, Bobby Jack, Betty Boop, Bravest Warriors, Clueless Movie Phrases, Dreamworks Trolls, Doodletudes, Emily The Strange, From Frank, Garfield Emojis, I Love Lucy, Its Happy Bunny, Joey & Joy, Married With Children, Miffy, Mini Marilyn Monroe, Miraculous Lady Bug, Orphan Black, Paul Frank , Popeye, Power Rangers, Precious Moments, Star Trek Objects, Teddy The Dog, The Goldbergs, The Monkees, Teletubbies, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Zoodorables.

“As a company focused on branded emojis we are excited to celebrate World Emoji Day all week” says Robert Ferrari, CEO at Bare Tree Media Inc. “ iMessage has been an incredible messaging platform for us and our brand partners to reach and engage consumers interested in the amazing brands we represent”.

