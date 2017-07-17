ProParagraph Hipster was released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

ProParagraph Hipster - Pixel Film Studios Plugins - FCPX Effects ProParagraph Hipster is the newest ProParagraph released by Pixel Film Studios.

Pixel Film Studios presents this set of 30, self-animating, paragraph styled bohemian text designs created specifically for use in Final Cut Pro X. The hipster-oriented elements and shifting animations are designed to expedite the editing process for all media productions. Pixel Film Studios’ ProParagraph Hipster will deliver a bohemian and hipster-styled look to any multi-line text animation within Final Cut Pro X.

ProParagraph Hipster is a package of 30 bohemian styled self-animating paragraphs created for multi-lined text purposes. Choose from presets with dynamic animations containing hipster-styled design elements that enhance any and all media productions. ProParagraph Hipster’s exciting animation designs make it an essential component to any video production. ProParagraph is the perfect way to broadcast multiple line text information across any media selection.

Choose from a variety of hipster-styled animation preset designs that expedite the editing process. Each ProParagraph Hipster preset includes both an intro and outro animation, as well as the capability to lengthen the timing of the preset itself. Each preset is bohemian-based and dynamically animated to bring a spontaneous mood to any video production. Use ProParagraph’s innovative style to bring an informative structure across all media applications.

ProParagraph Hipster’s simple user-interface options offer an effective method for users to customize each preset design with on-screen controls. On-screen controls allow editors to change the positioning, rotation, and scale of each preset. ProParagraph makes it simple to create a large variety of dynamically different designs. Customize colors, length, width, opacity, and sizes with user-friendly slider controls in order to establish new and personalized designs.

ProParagraph Hipster is made respectively for Final Cut Pro X users. To use, simply drag and drop the desired title preset onto the timeline above any source media and easily customize the preset accordingly. Each preset has been hand-crafted in order to be used with any type of desired media, such as videos or images. Pixel Film Studios ProParagraph Hipster is entirely editable within FCPX and makes the perfect match for all multi-line media needs.

