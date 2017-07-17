Every year Coast 2 Coast LIVE hosts their annual Music Conference in Miami Beach where they put up-and-coming artists in the same room as seasoned professionals in the music industry, and this year is no exception. Along with the World Championship showcase, cash prizes, and yacht party, the convention also features several discussion panels where these industry professionals share their stories and their wisdom on a wide array of topics that concern many artists who are just starting out. The first day of panels begins on September 2nd, and the first featured event is the Industry Speed Networking.

At the Speed Networking panel, artists will have a chance at face-to-face interactions with the featured panelists from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. This will give them an opportunity to exchange information, ask specific questions related to the industry, and possibly even have the chance to develop a business relationship. Coast 2 Coast recently announced the panelists who will be featured and they include:



DJ Spin (Grammy Award Winning DJ for Mystikal, Mannie Fresh & More)

SlopFunkDust (A&R/Producer for Little Brother, Cannibus, Heltah Skeltah, Danny Brown & More)

Solo (Grammy Nominated Producer for ESG, Z-RO, UGK, Trae Da Truth, E40, Paul Wall, Slim Thug)

Mr. Inkredible (Grammy Nominated Songwriter/Music Producer worked with Lupe Fiasco, Bun B, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kirko Bangz, Jadakiss, Royce 5””9, Big KRIT, Trae Tha Truth, Z-Ro, & more)

Tito Tahan (Producer for 50 Cent, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz)

Music Mystro (Grammy Nominated Platinum Producer for Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Sanatana, JR Writer, The Clipse, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kurrupt, Barrington Levy, NORE, Black Sheep & More)

Scott Lewis (CEO of Bottom Feeder Music/ Director of Promo for Coke Boyz)

Matt Buser (Attorney, Entertainment, Sports, trademark and copyright legal representation and counseling)

Julian Andres Boothe (Fast Life Entertainment – Trina, Pleasure P and More)

Jack Thriller (Thisis50.com/ G-Unit/ 16orBetter)

A f full schedule of event for the 2017 Coast 2 Coast Music Conference can be found at the official website.

