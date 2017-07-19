“This is a long journey and team Presto has put in huge efforts and sheer hard work in taking the company to the heights. This would not have been possible without our wonderful team.” – Vishal Malhotra, Director of Presto Group

On June 27, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises organised an award distribution ceremony on UN MSME day. 56 companies across India were awarded prizes for their outstanding performance and innovative product development approach. 50 companies and 6 banks were recognised on this occasion. Presto Stantest Private Limited won the 1st Prize in the category of Quality Products. The award was presented by Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister Sh. Kalraj Mishra in the presence of Haribhai P. Chaudhary and Sh. Giriraj Singh, Ministers of state for MSME. The trophy was received by Mr. Vishal Malhotra, Managing Director of Presto Group and Mr. Gaurav Malhotra, CEO of Presto Group. The award initiative was part of the Governments’ ‘ Make in India’ mission, which promotes indigenous development, innovation and manufacturing of world class levels.

The Prize included a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a citation.

Other distinguished guests present in the ceremony were Sh. KK Jalan, Secretary MSME, Sh. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Development Commissioner, Sh. Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC, Sh. C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chairman, Coir Board.

Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd. is the premier manufacturer and supplier of material testing instruments in Asia with over 1,00,000 square feet of manufacturing facility spread over 2 manufacturing plants. With over 34 Years of service to the industry, the company strives to achieve excellence in product and service delivery. The company is ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2004 , OHSAS 18001:2007 & CE certified and have a PAN Asia presence with 5 offices in India and strong dealer network in the Asian Subcontinent. It’s many design patents are a proof of initiatives and hard work devoted in its innovative product line. It caters to the automotive, packaging, polymer and metal industries. The company has a strong technical team comprising of engineers driving innovation towards industry 4.0. It’s after sales service department supports the huge customer base online as well as offline. Know more at http://www.prestogroup.com

