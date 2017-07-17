Team Rubicon Brings Together a Global Coalition of Veterans

Team Rubicon Global (TRG) We are thrilled to be hosting our inaugural Global Leadership Summit in Chilmark, UK this year, convening key leaders from eight countries within the TR Network.

Team Rubicon will hold its inaugural Global Leadership Summit this week, July 17 – 21, 2017, at Team Rubicon UK's headquarters in Chilmark, UK.

Veterans and first responders from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States are coming together to share lessons learned, plan future operations, and ensure the Team Rubicon network deploys to standard across the globe. This inaugural Summit will allow leaders to invest in our global mission “to provide veterans around the world with opportunities to serve others in the wake of disasters.”

"The Team Rubicon network is strongest when we work together as a global community. This summit will strengthen bilateral relationships within the network and help identify the comparative advantages that make each country unique,” said William McNulty, Co-Founder of Team Rubicon and CEO of Team Rubicon Global. “We are thrilled to be hosting our inaugural Global Leadership Summit in Chilmark, UK this year, convening key leaders from eight countries within the TR Network".

This year’s event will feature opening remarks by Lieutenant General Sir Graeme Lamb KBE, CMG, DSO, who served as the Commander of the British Field Army at Land Command. Moreover, Captain David Wiseman, Head of Armed Forces Programmes with the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will deliver closing remarks. Captain Wiseman serves on the Board of Team Rubicon UK.

General Sir Nick Parker, former Commander of British Land Forces who sits on both the Team Rubicon Global and Team Rubicon UK boards, will also address the Summit. He will be followed in his remarks by Charlotte Coker Gibson, Director of PwC Charitable Foundation.

Team Rubicon Global (TRG) launches, supports, and enables the Team Rubicon network around the world. It coordinates international operations, sets operating standards, maintains brand control, and establishes strategic relationships with foreign governments, aid agencies, and multinational institutions. TRG supported deployments to Nepal following the 2015 earthquake, to the Philippines to continue Typhoon Haiyan reconstruction efforts, to Northern Greece for refugee support operations, and to Fort McMurray, Canada to assist evacuees following the wildfires. For more information, please visit: http://www.teamrubiconglobal.org