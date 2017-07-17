X Open Hub is Introducing Cryptocurrencies to Its Institutional Offer

CEO of X OPEN HUB - Michal Copiuk We want our customers to have access to novelties, and we want to guarantee them, that if the stay with us, they’ll find everything that will keep their business innovative and agile.

X Open Hub, an institutional liquidity provider of over 2000+ global instruments, adds Cryprocurrencies to its multi-asset offer, including:

BTCUSD – Bitcoin vs US Dollar

ETHUSD – Ethereum vs US Dollar

LTCUSD – Litecoin vs US Dollar

XRPUSD – Ripple vs US Dollar

DSHUSD - Dash vs US Dollar

X Open Hub Trading and IT teams were looking for a solutions to create offer that would cover all its clients’ needs.

During the last several weeks, X Open Hub has established connections to the top cryptocurrency exchanges. The team has conducted an optimization of feeds, spreads and the execution. X Open Hub secured itself and its clients with in-house developed technologies against any flash crashes or technical problems in any of the venues.

What is more, the offered liquidity for cryptocurrencies starts from 5% margin.

Integration with X Open Hub liquidity pool can be conducted within 24 hours. The offer can be provided via API, FIX, MT4 GW and other in-house developed connection methods. The hedge accounts can be handled in multiple currencies.

"This is a great possibility for our partners to entice their retail customers to this type of investment, by offering them fair spreads, fast execution and wide range of instruments. We believe that the brokers have to follow the latest trends, and thus they should treat cryptocurrencies as a fantastic tool to acquire more customers or retain the existing ones, by facilitating their trading with bitcoin and other altcoins." - CEO Michał Copiuk

