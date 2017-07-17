To ensure a program’s success, formulation selection needs to be guided by a phase-appropriate model that measures and evaluates the right data at the right time.

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced the broadening of the scope of its multi-award winning OptiForm® Solution Suite platform to provide an efficient and seamless path from late-stage discovery to phase I clinical trials.

Designed to make it easier and faster for small and mid-sized innovators to develop better treatments, the new OptiForm Solution Suite service will now include more comprehensive candidate screening tools, Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) considerations and in silico Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic (DMPK) modeling, additional bioavailability enhancing tools, materials for cGLP intravenous and oral toxicological studies, and cGMP materials for first-in-human studies.

Built on Catalent’s experience in early phase development, which has seen the company support more than 500 Investigational New Drugs (INDs), the new OptiForm Solution Suite integrates tools and services sequentially to deliver relevant data and an optimized development program to support a molecule’s progress towards the clinic.

“To ensure a program’s success, formulation selection needs to be guided by a phase-appropriate model that measures and evaluates the right data at the right time,” commented Julien Meissonnier, Catalent’s Vice President, Science & Technology. “The service provides innovators with a progressive, data-driven approach to maximize options that demonstrate in vivo efficacy and activity, acceptable safety margins in preclinical models, better downstream processing attributes, and optimal dose design for the intended patient group; supporting the selection of a development candidate with the best chances of success in the clinic and beyond.”

