Randall Reed Joins Advisory Board for Task Force Dagger Foundation

Reed recently commented to Keith David, “The Reed Family has been very blessed in business for many years and believes in giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country and who continue to be the tip of the spear. When we all give a little, we can help a lot for both the future of our kids, our veterans, our community, and our country.”

Keith David, Managing Director stated: Randall has been a big supporter of Task Force Dagger Foundation. He not only advises us, but he has stepped forward and is instrumental in leading two fundraising events in the Dallas area; moreover, he and his wife have become sponsors at our Star Sapphire level. We are so grateful for their love and action in supporting our mission and we welcome his family into our family here at Task Force Dagger Foundation.

One of the events that he and his team have put together is the 1st annual Tip of the Spear USA Golf Tournament - https://www.tipofthespearusa.org/ . This event supported not only Task Force Dagger Foundation, but the Light Up to Live Foundation, and Operation Rock the Troops. All three foundations are located in the Dallas area. Light Up To Live and Task Force Dagger Foundation work together to bring healing through the power of light to our veterans. Operation Rock the Troops works to heal veterans through the power of music.

Without your donations, we cannot achieve our Mission supporting the US Special Operations Command’s service members and their families.

The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s three core programs: (1) Immediate Needs, (2) SOF Health Initiatives, and (3) Recreational Therapy Adaptive Events provide resources and healing for Special Operations Forces (SOF) members and families. Our SOF Health Initiatives provides program recipients care and treatment that is designed to treat the problem and not the symptom through functional medicine and other treatment modalities that are holistic in nature. Task Force Dagger Foundation supports Army Green Berets, Rangers, Civil Affairs, Military Information Support Operations, Army Special Mission Units, Navy SEALs, Air Force Special Tactics/Operations and Marine Special Operations and their families. These are some of the units that comprise the US Special Operations Command.

Since 2009, we have supported USSOCOM with over $3.4M dollars of support to 3,200 SOF service members and their families. The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s overhead rate is 7.57%.

For more information, please contact the Task Force Dagger Foundation Office at (214) 785-7559 or via email at info(at)taskforcedagger(dot)org or visit us on the web at http://www.taskforcedagger.org.