Christie®, a global visual and audio technologies leader and Allure, A Christie® Company, the market leader in activating brands, environments and experiences digitally, are pleased to announce that Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology (SEAT) has embarked on a strategic partnership with both companies, beginning with the provision of an array of services and technologies to the SEAT annual conference opening July 16 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The technologies employed will demonstrate how impactful, experiential digital media in sports and entertainment facilities can expand the boundaries of fan engagement. Speakers from Christie and Allure will also participate in information panels throughout the four-day event, as will Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), a SEAT member and Christie customer.

“The breadth and depth of technologies that Allure and Christie bring to our industry, particularly with projection-mapping of venues, is phenomenal,” said Christine Stoffel, SEAT CEO and President. “Organizations that are expanding the boundaries of fan engagement and entertainment are guaranteeing their success when they leverage the intellectual and technological innovations provided by the Allure and Christie teams. On behalf of SEAT, welcome to the community and we look forward to working with you at the conference and beyond.”

Continuing, Stoffel said that her team wanted strategic partners who understood the value of innovative technologies and whose synergies and cultures were customer-oriented and collaborative, “…and in Christie and Allure we found just such partners.”

Craig Chapin, president of Allure, added that “The SEAT sports’ entertainment community is a truly global one whose members desire the latest and greatest in new and innovative technologies, to deliver an impactful, engaging experience to their fans; one that their fans and guests have grown to expect. The world comes to the ‘must attend’ SEAT conference to get answers to their questions, maximize their understanding of best practices and learn what works and doesn’t work, all within a collaborative, relationship-building environment. Christie and Allure are honored to be a partner of this remarkable community and a partner of this visionary organization.”

Bryan Boehme, Christie’s director of Location-Based Entertainment, echoed Chapin’s sentiments: “Not every team can win a championship every season but the members of SEAT understand that highly engaging ‘all-star’ visual experiences, delivered seamlessly and regularly, can make them a champion in the eyes of their fans. SEAT, Christie and Allure are united in our passion to enable the ultimate fan experience.”

Advisory Board Intro Presentation to Set Experiential Excellence Tone

At the conference, a large collage of three digital media surfaces, using ultra high brightness Christie projection and state-of-the-art digital media processing, courtesy of the Christie Spyder X20 video processor, will create a unified digital canvas to deliver a highly engaging Introductory Session Video Projection Presentation. The use of Christie 3DLP® High Brightness projectors, short-throw lenses and the Christie Pandoras Box Server, coupled with custom digital media content created by Christie and Allure staff for the conference opening and throughout the week, will be sure to impress attendees.

Informative Panel Discussions to Benefit from Technology Provider, Customer Viewpoints

Education and the free sharing of best-practices, pitfalls and collective experiences is a hallmark of the SEAT conference and this open collaboration among industry leaders continues in Atlanta, with delegates and Christie and Allure experts sharing their experience and expertise.

Specifically, the ‘Advances in Unique A/V and Game Day Tech for Fan Engagement’ session on July 16 will see Christie presenting a case study of its successful engagement with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, a visual celebration of the rich history of the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey franchise with a stunning on-ice projection mapping display. MLSE executive David August will speak to the project during the case study portion which will be followed by a panel discussion involving MLSE, Christie, Electrosonic, ShowFlo, EVS and AlphaVideo on AV trends and how to use current technology to create unique fan experiences.

Historic Fox Theatre to host VIP Event, courtesy of Allure

Allure is also enhancing the strategic partnership by making available one of the most historic, unique and famous destinations in Atlanta for the site of the 2017 SEAT Exclusive VIP Event – the historic Fox Theatre, a nationally renowned live entertainment venue. The Fox’s Grand Salon, with its beautiful grand space and open-air rooftop gathering space, will provide the perfect setting for the VIP invitees to network and celebrate this year’s SEAT Conference.

Digital Displays to provide directional information, event schedules and news

Show schedules, simple direction/wayfinding directions (e.g., “coffee bar straight ahead”) and show information will be provided for the registration desk and messaging in higher traffic areas (while reinforcing SEAT’s brand).

About Allure, a Christie Company

Allure visual communication and retail transaction solutions connect businesses, brands and products with their consumers at points of influence and purchase in a variety of environments. Leveraging dynamic digital signage integrations to drive new revenue streams and create differentiated brand experiences, the company’s suite of intelligent solutions integrate advanced analytics, exceptional creative, software, and hardware with business applications to deliver engaging data-driven experiences, activate brands and achieve desired business outcomes. Allure software and services power more than 25,000 networked displays and devices that activate brands, environments and experiences…digitally.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.