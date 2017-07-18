OPTii Announces Ray Pawlikowski as New CEO

OPTii, the world’s leading provider of hospitality housekeeping management solutions, announced today that its board of directors has appointed technology veteran Ray Pawlikowski as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Pawlikowski brings more than 15 years of hospitality industry experience and nearly 20 years of technology experience to the new role. He was co-founder, president and CEO of HotSchedules, a leading provider of technology solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industries. He led the company’s growth from its startup phase to a global leader in hospitality technology with over $80 million in revenue, nearly three million active users and the #1 app in the iTunes® app store. He successfully led HotSchedules through three rounds of financing, multiple acquisitions and international expansion, and grew the organization to over 500 team members globally. Pawlikowski has also been an active investor in several startups and high-growth companies, worked closely with investments firms such as TPG Growth and ITC Capital Partners, and remains on the board of directors at HotSchedules.

"The board and I are thrilled to have Ray join OPTii as our CEO,” said Soenke Weiss, founder and executive director of OPTii. "He provides the right mix of seasoned leadership and vision to lead OPTii as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth.”

Pawlikowski spent his career overseeing and leading the transformation, growth and development of organizations across the hospitality and technology industries. His background includes deep operational and leadership experience, financial management knowledge and a global business perspective.

“OPTii has created a highly unique and valuable solution, empowering hotel, casino, and resort managers to control their quality and costs within their housekeeping and cleaning operations,” Pawlikowski said. “I am honored and excited to lead OPTii as the company creates intelligent solutions that will help our global customers drive into the future — efficiently, successfully and profitably.”

About OPTii Solutions

OPTii provides innovative housekeeping technology for exclusive resort and hotel clients throughout North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company has 40+ international clients including the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels. OPTii products optimize profitability, operations and guest satisfaction by focusing on three key areas: communication, quality, and labor management. OPTii provides solutions geared to deliver productivity improvements, quality increases, training enhancements, and an overall more structured and efficient operation. OPTii is backed by strategic VCs including HOF Capital which led their last round of funding. For more information, go to http://www.optiisolutions.com