University of Nebraska Joins Unizin

The Unizin Consortium is thrilled to welcome the full University of Nebraska system, bringing the total number of institutions in the consortium to 25. With the addition, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska at Omaha, and University of Nebraska Medical Center join Unizin Founding Member the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I appreciate the transparent and inclusive process which relied on faculty recommendations as the primary consideration in the move to Unizin by all of the campuses of the University of Nebraska,” said NU Executive Vice President and Provost Susan Fritz. “This move is also supported by each of our chief academic officers. We are pleased to join this important consortium.”

As a System Member, the University of Nebraska will now benefit from Unizin membership by having the same access to Unizin services as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including the Unizin Data Platform.

“The University of Nebraska campuses will have access to better data management solutions and analytics capabilities through Unizin,” said Amin Qazi, Unizin CEO. “Furthermore, they will have the ability to participate in the creation of the world’s largest learning laboratory.”

The University of Nebraska will also enjoy the opportunity to collaborate with other leading higher education institutions to improve learner experiences. The Unizin Consortium supports students and instructors in digital teaching and learning environments while allowing institutions to retain control of their data, content, and technological systems.

