Crate Space Offers Consumers the Ability to Shop for One Fixed Price

Crate Space, the first e-commerce store offering personal care and household products for a fixed price, launches today. Designed to provide shoppers with the simplest online shopping experience, Crate Space curates the market’s most trusted brands and top selling houwehold and personal care products. In honor of today's launch, Crate Space is offering $5 off with promo code “MORESPACE” through August 1.

Crate Space is simple; shoppers navigate the catalog of products and fill their crate with five items for a fixed price of $29.99 (+ free shipping), offering unrivaled simplicity, transparency and price protection. No matter which five products are crated, the price is always $29.99. This pricing model lets shoppers save money every time they buy and removes the dizzying confusion of navigating third-party sellers, meeting shipping minimums, storing bulk sizes and managing subscription programs.

“Shopping online for daily essentials should be simple. Only 5% of household goods are bought online because it’s just too complicated. We’ve created a better way. Crate Space is a simple store where shoppers pick what they want, when they want it, with the reassurance of price every time they shop,” said co-founder and CEO Richard Ull. “We are a shopping solution that finally delivers 3 key values - simplicity, consistency and savings.”

Amazon's recent purchase of Whole Foods indicates that online shopping is still a preferred choice and that companies are looking for innovative ways to provide even simpler and faster service.

Created to prevent over-shopping, reduce clutter and enhance simplicity, Crate Space is a perfect option for millennials and moms. Crate Space saves users up to 30% on each crate, helping millennials easily stay within monthly budgets. In addition, nearly half of millennial women are now mothers and estimated to spend $200 billion in stores this year according to Exponential Intelligence.

Crate Space ships for free nationwide and orders shipped to NYC and the tri-state area are delivered in 1-2 business days.

About Crate Space: Crate Space is the first online platform offering consumers their choice of five name brand personal or household products for a fixed price of $29.99 and free shipping. Designed to be the simplest online shopping experience, Crate Space is reinventing e-commerce by offering bundled pricing with zero commitments. Visit http://www.cratespace.com to start shopping today. @shopcratespace