Construction App by Projectmates “Projectmates is a forward-thinking and innovative software answering the demands and calls for new mobility"

Projectmates is enthusiastic about unveiling the newly updated mobile construction app focused on managing capital construction projects for owners. The app can be used on all mobile devices capable of internet connectivity and display. The new features will add to an already robust app that is considered an industry standard and used by tens of thousands of users for capital construction projects.

“Projectmates is a forward-thinking and innovative software,” said Kaely Culbertson, Systemates Director of Client Services. “Increasing demands and calls for new mobility are being answered by the robust Projectmates App. Having the ability to connect with team members directly brings collaboration to a new level, leaving the office will no longer mean being out of touch with the project at hand.”

Instead of always checking email or the ‘My Work’ page, pop-up alerts notify you of any items that have been assigned or copied to you and allowing immediate follow-up capabilities.

In addition to push notifications, Projectmates offers a Discussion Forum module. Discussion Forums are one of the simplest, most effective ways of enabling team members to communicate without the hassle of long-running email correspondence. Mobile users can now contribute to project discussions from the convenience of their smartphones and tablets. The talk-to-text capabilities of your mobile device make communication easier than ever. With the discussion forum, you never have to worry about a team member being left out of an email, phone call, or Skype message. Projectmates mobile app lets you automatically send notifications to team members when you make a post, ensuring that no one is left out of loop.

Projectmates users can utilize the app for Construction Document/Design Management, Schedule Management, Field Reports, RFIs, Punch lists, Cost Tracking, and more. The new Annotations & Markup Tool allows users to annotate and markup drawings/documents within a project. This is done by letting you circle, highlight, provide comments and even attach images directly from your camera to a PDF.

Owners trust Projectmates’ award-winning software because of the proven success in streamlining construction programs, keeping projects on track and under budget while working through mobile or desktop devices.

Projectmates by Systemates, Inc. is based in Richardson Texas, providing capital construction management software for owners. Projectmates is the construction industry software leader offering a 100% web-based and mobile-friendly platform, enabling our clients to efficiently manage the entire building process from start to finish on behalf of owners, including developers, corporations, and institutions anywhere at any time using all devices capable of internet connectivity and display. To request a personalized demo, click here.