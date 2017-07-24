We want to thank the hundreds of crowdfunders who have joined us in the goal is to gamify kindness and make the world a better place in the process.

After a successful run on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, where creators of The Good Cards surpassed their campaign goal to reach an even larger group of ‘Dreamers,’ pre-sales of the innovative card game and app will continue on the company website https://www.thegoodcards.com/.

“We want to thank the hundreds of crowdfunders who have joined us in the goal is to gamify kindness and make the world a better place in the process,” said The Good Cards Founder Pawel Alwa. “We expect to reach more people who share our vision to make the world a better place – one nice act at a time – as sales continue on our website.”

The Good Cards game and app combine the vision of a better world by promoting players to do good deeds for other people. When playing The Good Cards, everyday people have an opportunity to join a legion of superheroes or ‘Dreamers’ – connecting with millions of individuals from across the globe to harness the power of collective positive actions.

Using The Good Cards app, players move through individual missions that allow them to do something kind for someone else as anonymously as possible. Once they’ve done their good deed, the ‘hero’ player then asks the other person to simply pass on the kindness by doing something good for someone else – receiving a Good Card in return, which allows the game to continue. Once the card is received, the player scans the card themselves – with their growing number of good deeds creating a “chain reaction of goodness.”

Alwa says there are already people in 18 countries using The Good Cards.

In addition to the game and app, which can be used on any iOS or Android device, the creators also showcased their unique ‘Dreamers’ glasses during the campaign – an accessory that gives players an opportunity to make a statement while making the world a better place. One lens is square, which symbolizes logic, while the other is circular, representing love.

“With the glasses, players make a physical statement while playing The Good Game, showing they’re both intelligent and loving when it comes to their fellow humans,” Alwa said. “We call our real-life superheroes ‘Dreamers,’ and each ‘Dreamer’ is given a card for each good deed they accomplish, or when they donate to our non-profit organization Better World. This keeps the game going, but the true incentive the player receives is knowing that every time they play they make the world a better place.”

During the crowdfunding campaign, The Good Cards also announced a partnership with WATERisLIFE, one of the leading water charities in the world. The two nonprofits are working in tandem to co-create an in-game mission specifically focused on taking individual action to support solutions to the water crisis.

About The Good Cards

The Good Cards is young and innovative social enterprise that combines the vision of a better world with technology-driven solutions. The mobile game was developed to create a global trend to do good while empowering people to take small positive actions and witness that impact in real-time.

The Good Cards also allow people to connect with millions of individuals from across the globe, with the goal of creating a community of real-life superheroes called ‘Dreamers.’ By harnessing the power of collective actions aimed at generating good deeds everywhere, the game creators expect The Good Cards will change the world for the better.

About WATERisLIFE

WATERisLIFE (WiL) is the 6th largest water sanitation organization helping to provide clean water + sanitation & Hygiene to the 663 million people who lack access to clean water.

WATERisLIFE is about impact, showing donors and supporters how lives are being changed. WiL provides clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene education programs to schools and villages in desperate need. They provide opportunities for others to be involved through fundraising and field project implementation. The global water crisis can be daunting. WATERisLIFE focuses on making an impact community by community.

Through community-driven and community-engaged programs, WATERisLIFE works closely with nonprofit partners, local governments and community organizations to focus on an integrated approach that ensures households, schools, orphanages and medical facilities have access to safe water, proper sanitation and hygiene programs. The results of their work change everything. Hours are restored each day. Women can use their time to learn a trade, start a business and receive an income. Children can receive an education. Clean water will reduce sickness by almost a third.

They not only provide temporary, life-saving water filtration straws for the immediate need, but WiL is also committed to developing community-driven initiatives that will continue to save thousands of lives for generations to come.