SkySwitch Gives Resellers an Edge with New Mobility Solution

SkySwitch today announced that it has integrated ReachUC, a suite of advanced UC applications and tools, into the SkySwitch Platform. ReachUC is now available to all SkySwitch white label resellers.

Industry research shows the immediate need for the truly unified communication experience delivered by ReachUC. In a recent survey conducted by Canam Research on behalf of Avaya, it was found that 60% of employees spend more than a quarter of their time away from their desk. Plantronics research shows that most SMB employees feel more productive when working away from the office than at the office.

With ReachUC, users access the same communications features from their SIP deskphone, mobile app, or desktop environment. Supported features include VoIP, Video, and GSM calling, SMS and text chat, PBX presence and contact management, web conferencing, fax, and push notifications. The application is available on Apple iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Mac and Windows desktops.

Apple iPhone users benefit from ReachUC support for Apple CallKit, a newly released API by Apple that gives the ReachUC iOS app a native look and feel and allows it to responds appropriately to system-level behaviors such as Do Not Disturb and Answer from Lock Screen. CallKit brings the user experience for iPhone users up to par with Android, which has allowed VoIP apps to access the native dialer for nearly two years.

ReachUC also includes tools that extend PBX features to several popular desktop applications. These include an extension to make calls from Google Chrome browser pages and a plug-in to place calls, synchronize contacts and send faxes from Microsoft Outlook.

All features are controlled by resellers from the SkySwitch Dashboard, such that end-users can be granted access to specific functionality in a way that enables resellers to logically control billing for bundles.

“Previous Skyswitch mobile apps did not provide the complete integrated experience that we feel is required to compete in today’s market,” said Jayson Jones, VP of Business Development at SkySwitch. “In order to meet the demands of our Resellers and their end users, we leveraged the ReachUC product to create the solution that we had envisioned. Not only does it deliver a very rich user experience, provisioning and management is simplified within the SkySwitch Reseller Dashboard.”

Louis LeBlanc president of Orgeon Phone Systems and longtime SkySwitch reseller said, “ReachUC, is a welcome upgrade to an already impressive white label hosted phone solution. Our clients are thrilled with the iOS Call Kit integration and well as the ease of use and voice quality it provides. The addition of mobility, along with the consistent feature access across deskphone, mobile, and desktop is impressive.”

To see a video demonstration of the integration of ReachUC with the SkySwitch platform, please visit http://www.skyswitch.com/skyswitch-integrates-reachuc/

