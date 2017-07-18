Young McMahan, MD “I love how people's skin tells the story of their lives,” says Dr. McMahan. “You just have to take the time to look at it.”

Dr. Young McMahan joins U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco location on August 7th 2017. Dr. McMahan, a Texas native, earned her undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. She returned to her home state to attend medical school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, where she received a research fellowship grant from the American Pediatric Society. Dr. McMahan completed her internship in San Antonio at University of Texas Health Science Center and went on to complete her dermatology residency at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she served as chief resident.

Dr. McMahan has authored and co-authored nearly two dozen publications throughout her studies and took on several community leadership and mentorship roles including a two year term as a board member for the Texas Dermatological Society. She volunteers as often as she can, eager to pay forward the kindness she received growing up.

Dr. McMahan is passionate about providing physical healing for her patients and relishes the emotional healing that often follows. She is particularly interested in skin cancer, skin cancer surgery and skin aging. She is fascinated by the depth and complexity of dermatology.

“I love how people's skin tells the story of their lives,” says Dr. McMahan. “You just have to take the time to look at it.”

Dr. McMahan enjoys traveling, practicing yoga, cooking (and eating) and spending time with her family and dog. She and her husband, Dr. Cody McMahan, have a young son and are thrilled to settle in Waco, near Cody’s family and his beloved Baylor Bears. She’s eager to become a part of the community.

Dr. McMahan will begin seeing patients August 7th.

About U.S Dermatology Partners Waco

The Waco office of U.S. Dermatology opened two years ago as a compliment to the Belton office to provide more convenient care for our Waco patients. Led by Russell Rowe, MD, the office treat conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema to relieve or improve symptoms that limit comfort, health and enjoyment. The office provide specialized, highly effective, proven treatments for a variety of skin cancers to restore and extend the quality of life including Mohs Micrographic Surgery.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com