As the US and the rest of the world continue to grapple with the growing opioid crisis, the biopharmaceutical industry and leading academic researchers around the world continue to conduct ground-breaking research aimed at bringing safe, novel therapies to pain patients. The Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit (http://www.paintherapeuticsummit.com), now in its 11th year, continues to serve as a platform and forum for those engaged in these efforts.

At this year’s conference, speakers will be sharing their latest clinical data related to various clinical development programs. Dr. Simon Tate, Chief Scientific Officer at Convergence Pharmaceuticals will be sharing the clinical progress they’ve made with their Nav1.7 Sodium Channel blocker program. Sodium channel blockers have shown great potential for the treatment of pain and Convergence has been on the forefront of research in this area for some time.

Also speaking this year is Dr. Daniel Mikol, who is Executive Medical Director in the Global Neuroscience Development department at Amgen. He’ll be sharing a development update on Erenumab, which is an Anti-CGRP Receptor Monoclonal Antibody for migraine prevention. His presentation will focus on Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial results, including results that describe the safety and efficacy of erenumab in prevention of episodic and chronic migraine.

Centrexion Therapeutics will be sharing data related to their clinical development candidate being evaluated for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain. Dr. Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer at Centrexion, will review the efficacy and safety of a single intra-articular injection of CNTX-4975 over a 24 week double-blind trial. This candidate is based on Centrexion’s STRATI technology, which works by targeting the TRPV1 receptor that selectively inactivates the local pain fibers transmitting pain signals to the brain, potentially providing relief that can last for up to six months, until the local pain fibers regenerate.

The potential for new therapies to replace opioids is limited by the success or failure of clinical trials and the utilization of effective endpoints for judging their efficacy. The Chief Scientific Officer of Lotus Clinical Research, a specialty analgesic CRO and research site, will present on opioid sparing endpoints. Dr. Neil Singla will provide attendees of the conference with an overview of the types of opioid sparing labels, FDA regulatory criteria for each type of opioid sparing label, and examples of recently approved drugs which successfully or unsuccessfully achieved opioid sparing claims.

Please visit http://www.paintherapeuticsummit.com/agenda for the full agenda, which also includes numerous presentations covering clinical trial design and endpoints, regulatory and commercial issues, tools and technologies supporting pain drug discovery and new scientific discoveries.

For more information, contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701