The National Art Education Association (NAEA) kicks off its "SummerStudio: Design Thinking for Social Equity" week-long workshop today, assembling a talented group of art and design innovators, educators and students, all dedicated to designing a better world. André Thomas, Triseum CEO and Texas A&M instructor, has been invited to lead a series of sessions that explore the role of game design in creative problem solving and specifically the use of game-based learning in transforming static classroom experiences.

"Design thinking can significantly impact teaching and learning, inspiring creativity in the way that curriculum is developed, presented and retained," said Mr. Thomas, who also serves as director of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University. "Specifically, there are so many elements of game design that can spark imagination in the education process. I'm excited for this week of hands-on teaching and collaboration, as well as the opportunity to explore the ways that game-based learning theories and applications can fuel future design initiatives."

“SummerStudio Design Thinking is a visionary national professional learning experience, developed through the collaborative genius of renowned leaders in design thinking and game design," said Jan Norman, Ph.D., Founding Director of NAEA SummerStudio Design Thinking. "Mr. Thomas has contributed his creative brilliance and leadership since its launch in 2015, with the mission of using innovative gaming strategies and design thinking to effectively transform teaching and learning in the 21st century.”

Mr. Thomas, whose passion for game design and game-based learning resonates inside and outside of the classroom, will use Triseum's award winning art history game, ARTé: Mecenas™, as the inspiration for his lectures and group interactions. ARTé: Mecenas transports students to the Renaissance where they commission works of art as a Medici banker. Mr. Thomas' SummerStudio sessions include:



Design Thinking for Social Equity for Your Classroom

Your Design Thinking Challenge for Social Equity with Innovation Experts

Innovative Strategies and Learning Objectives Using Elements of Game Design

Design, Create and Play Learning Challenge Games

Your Challenges and IDEAs Using Principles of Game Design in the Classroom

Innovative Strategies for Teaching and Learning in the Classroom Based on Game Design Concepts

With 20+ years in CGI production, coupled with his collaborations with students and faculty, Mr. Thomas brings unique insight to the concept of design thinking. He helped launch the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, a hub for students to research and create academic video games. Additionally, Mr. Thomas teaches game design, game development and interactive graphics techniques at the institution. Previously, he served as Head of Graphics for EA Sports Football (including NCAA, Head Coach, NFL Tour and Madden, the longest running and most successful sports franchise in this history of the games industry); and is also credited with creating graphics for such notable films as Men in Black, Con Air, Independence Day, Valiant, Ant Bully and Tomorrow Never Dies.

"NAEA is proud to work with Triseum through Design Thinking workshops supporting the professional development of members," said Dennis Inhulsen, Chief Learning Officer of NAEA. "Our members recognize the powerful learning that occurs when students work collaboratively to design and play art centered games in the art classroom. Games in the art classroom promote active learning for the 21st Century, just what our students need."

This SummerStudio is hosted by the University of Texas at Dallas, School of Arts, Technology, and Emerging Communications (ATEC), home to visionary artists, scientists, designers, engineers and researchers who collaborate on important cutting-edge trends of the future. Triseum and the LIVE Lab are also contributing partners of the event.

